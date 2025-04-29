Norfolk Drops First Game At Charlotte

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (9-18) fell to the Charlotte Knights (13-15), 6-1, on Tuesday night at Truist Field. The Tides were limited to three hits to the Knights' 11.

The lone Tides run of the night came in the third inning after Coby Mayo hit a sacrifice fly. Two of the hits came from Dylan Beavers, who extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

The Knights scored all of their runs in the second and third innings, scoring four in the second and two in the third. In the final five innings, Yaramil Hiraldo (3.0 IP, 4 SO) and Carlos Tavera (2.0 IP, 2 SO) held the Knights to any further offense out of the bullpen.

