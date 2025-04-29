Stripers Fail to Capture Clutch Swing in 3-1 Loss to Nashville
April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (10-17) saw their losing streak extend to eight games with a 3-1 defeat to the Nashville Sounds (16-11) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored the first run of the series with a fourth-inning solo home run from Matthew Batten (2). Nashville responded in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout from Andruw Monasterio to tie the game. The Sounds took the lead on a balk followed by a triple from Oliver Dunn coupled with a throwing error to put Nashville ahead 3-1.
Key Contributors: Batten (1-for-3, homer, RBI) had the big swing for the Stripers in the loss. On the mound, starter Jose Suarez (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO) excelled in his Gwinnett debut in his first start of the season. Four Gwinnett hitters finished with two hits in Jarred Kelenic, James McCann, Garrett Cooper, and David Fletcher.
Noteworthy: Kelenic made his Stripers debut after being optioned by Atlanta the previous day. The Gwinnett pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts, producing its 15 th double-digit strikeout effort this season.
Next Game (Wednesday, April 30): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Gwinnett's Davis Daniel (0-2, 4.63 ERA) gets the start against Nashville's Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 7.11 ERA). For the first time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett. Celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. Additionally, celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by bringing your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Loperfido Homers in Bisons Loss to Iowa Cubs Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Winning Streak Reaches Five as Knights Top Tides 6-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Fail to Capture Clutch Swing in 3-1 Loss to Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Run Away with Series Opener against Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Serven's Four Hit Night and Strong Pitching Gives Toledo the Edge over Worcester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Drops First Game At Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Demolish Red Wings for Franchise-Record Margin of Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Unlucky Seven, Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Overpower Clippers in Game-One Win - Columbus Clippers
- Festa Dominates, Saints Hit Three Homers in 4-2 Victory over Clippers in Game 1 of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Game vs. Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 29 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- April 29 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Winning Streak Snapped as Late Rally Falls Short - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Durham Downs Jacksonville 3-2 in Series Opener - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds to Host Largest Cinco de Mayo Party in Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Tickets Now on Sale for National Buffalo Wing Festival August 30-31 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Welcome Moms for Free on Mother's Day - Charlotte Knights
- Homestand Highlights April 29 - May 4 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Fail to Capture Clutch Swing in 3-1 Loss to Nashville
- Stripers Fall on Walk-Off Homer in Jacksonville, Lose Seventh Straight
- Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Night in Jacksonville
- Stripers Held to Five Hits in 7-0 Shutout at Jacksonville
- Jacksonville's Eight-Run Frame Buries Stripers in 9-1 Rout