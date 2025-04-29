Stripers Fail to Capture Clutch Swing in 3-1 Loss to Nashville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (10-17) saw their losing streak extend to eight games with a 3-1 defeat to the Nashville Sounds (16-11) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored the first run of the series with a fourth-inning solo home run from Matthew Batten (2). Nashville responded in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout from Andruw Monasterio to tie the game. The Sounds took the lead on a balk followed by a triple from Oliver Dunn coupled with a throwing error to put Nashville ahead 3-1.

Key Contributors: Batten (1-for-3, homer, RBI) had the big swing for the Stripers in the loss. On the mound, starter Jose Suarez (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO) excelled in his Gwinnett debut in his first start of the season. Four Gwinnett hitters finished with two hits in Jarred Kelenic, James McCann, Garrett Cooper, and David Fletcher.

Noteworthy: Kelenic made his Stripers debut after being optioned by Atlanta the previous day. The Gwinnett pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts, producing its 15 th double-digit strikeout effort this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 30): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Gwinnett's Davis Daniel (0-2, 4.63 ERA) gets the start against Nashville's Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 7.11 ERA). For the first time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett. Celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. Additionally, celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by bringing your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

