'Pigs Demolish Red Wings for Franchise-Record Margin of Victory

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - On the strength of 16 hits, including nine extra-base hits, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-8) trounced the Rochester Red Wings (6-21) by a final of 19-1 in a rain-shortened eight-inning win on Tuesday night at Innovative Field.

The 18-run win is the largest margin of victory in franchise history, surpassing the prior high of 15 runs, which had been done twice, most recently on May 19, 2021 when the 'Pigs defeated the Syracuse Mets 16-1.

The 'Pigs opened their account in the second. After the first two batters reached, Óscar Mercado ripped a three-run homer out to leftfield, starting the scoring.

In the fourth, Rodolfo Castro drove in a run with a fielder's choice before Rafael Lantigua and Otto Kemp each poked two-out RBI singles to make it 6-0.

The Red Wings got their only run of the game in the last of the fourth on a Trey Lipscomb solo homer, his second of the year.

In his first game back off the IL, Christian Arroyo socked a homer to open the fifth, his third of the season. After loading the bases later in the inning, Rafael Lantigua cleared them off as he belted a three-run triple. Justin Crawford followed with a walk before Otto Kemp demolished a three-run homer, making it 13-1.

Mercado lined his second homer of the day, fourth of the season, out to left in the sixth before Kemp got his second, and ninth of the year, a two-run shot, in the seventh.

Josh Breaux pinch-hit in the seventh and joined the fun, hitting his first homer of the year, a two-run bomb.

In the eighth, Kemp grounded into a double play that scored a run, giving the 'Pigs 19 runs on the day.

The skies opened and washed out the rest of the game in the bottom of the eighth as torrential rain halted play with the score 19-1.

Mick Abel (3-2) was the beneficiary of all the run support, getting the win for the 'Pigs. Abel barely needed it, as he allowed just one run in six innings on four hits and two walks, striking out six.

Cade Cavalli (0-1) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing three runs in two innings on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

The 'Pigs ended up a run shy of tying the franchise record for runs in a game, 20. Kemp finished with six RBI, also one short of tying the franchise record (7).

Kemp ended his day 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBI. Mercado also had two homers, driving in four and Lantigua was 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBI. Every 'Pig who had a plate appearance reached base at least once and scored at least once.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Wednesday, April 30. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Innovative Field. Nabil Crismatt (3-1, 2.67) goes for the 'Pigs against Seth Shuman (0-1, 8.31) for the Red Wings.

