'Pigs' Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers in Extras

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-8) had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Columbus Clippers (13-11) by a final of 8-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Johnathan Rodriguez provided the offense early for the Clippers, driving in a run in the first with a base hit and then drilling a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the third for an early 3-0 Columbus lead.

Rafael Lantigua answered Rodriguez with a two-run homer of his own in the bottom of the third, his first of the year, to make it 3-2.

An Erick Brito two-run single jumped the 'Pigs in front in the last of the fourth.

The lead did not last long as a Petey Halpin solo homer, his second of the year, tied it for Columbus to begin the fifth. Rodriguez collected his fourth RBI of the night with another base hit later in the frame to put Columbus ahead by a run, 5-4.

The score stayed frozen at 5-4 into the ninth. Down to their final out, the 'Pigs loaded the bases. Rodolfo Castro legged out an infield single, pushing across the tying run.

The game headed to extras for the second time in the series where Columbus took control. Dom Nuñez belted a three-run homer, his fifth, giving Columbus the 8-5 win as the 'Pigs where unable to answer back in the last of the 10th.

Bradley Hanner (3-1) got the win for the Clippers, working 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out one.

Max Lazar (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs (two earned) in two innings of work on one hit and a walk, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and Clippers wrap up their series on Sunday, April 27th with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. Ranger Suárez (ML Rehab) takes the hill for the 'Pigs while the Clippers turn to Parker Messick (1-1, 4.15).

