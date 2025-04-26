Redbirds Take Rain-Shortened Win at Tides for Fifth Straight
April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game five of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday night at Harbor Park.
Left fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, both to give Memphis a lead. Designated hitter Jose Barrero smacked yet another home run, a solo shot to left field. Third baseman Cesar Prieto added a blast of his own, a solo shot to right field.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor allowed two unearned runs on three hits across 4.0 innings pitched in his first start of the season. Zack Weiss (S, 1) finished off the victory with 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball.
The game was called after a rain delay following the seventh inning. Memphis looks to sweep the six-game series on Sunday afternoon.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Omaha Swept by Toledo in Doubleheader - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Erase Seven-Run Deficit, Beat RailRiders 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Take Rain-Shortened Win at Tides for Fifth Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Fall In Rain-Shortened Game - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Split Doubleheader with Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Hold Off Bulls, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Split Doubleheader with Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start as Sounds Take Series Lead - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Louisville on Saturday - Iowa Cubs
- Big Blasts Power Clippers Back to the Win Column - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs' Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers in Extras - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Wins 20th Game of 2025 Behind Stellar Pitching - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Take Both Games in Doubleheader against Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Night in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Big Charlotte Rally Fells RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Earn Eighth Comeback Win of the Season at St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
- Struggles with Runners in Scoring Position Cost Oat Milkers in 6-5 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Four-Run Sixth Gives Herd 4-3 Win over Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Surge Pushes Bisons Past Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- April 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed Saturday, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday at 12:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Forecast for Steady, Heavy Rain, with Lightning and Thunder, Forces Postponement of Today's WooSox Game and Autism Acceptance Day - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Take Rain-Shortened Win at Tides for Fifth Straight
- Memphis Sweeps Doubleheader with Offensive Explosion
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 29-May 4
- Offense Propels Memphis to Daytime Win at Norfolk
- Redbirds Jump on Tides Pitching to Take Series Opener