Redbirds Take Rain-Shortened Win at Tides for Fifth Straight

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game five of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Left fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, both to give Memphis a lead. Designated hitter Jose Barrero smacked yet another home run, a solo shot to left field. Third baseman Cesar Prieto added a blast of his own, a solo shot to right field.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor allowed two unearned runs on three hits across 4.0 innings pitched in his first start of the season. Zack Weiss (S, 1) finished off the victory with 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

The game was called after a rain delay following the seventh inning. Memphis looks to sweep the six-game series on Sunday afternoon.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.