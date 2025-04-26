Bats Split Doubleheader with Cubs

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats went 1-1 on the day as they dropped game one of the doubleheader but won game two over the Iowa Cubs at Louisville Slugger Field. The win in game two secures the series win for the Bats.

Aaron Wilkerson drew the start for game one, and right out of the gate, the Cubs jumped on the board. Owen Caissie, the third-ranked prospect in the Cubs organization, hit a sharp liner to the right field gap for a one-out double. He scored on a single by Moises Ballesteros, which gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Bats responded in the bottom of the second with a run of their own. Rece Hinds got to the second on a single and a throwing error, and then stole third later in the inning. Will Banfield hit an RBI single that tied the score at one.

The game went into the sixth inning with the score staying at one apiece. In the top of the frame, the Cubs took the lead on an RBI single from Jonathon Long off Bats pitcher Sam Moll (L, 0-1). They added a pair of runs in the final frame and led 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh.

Louisville tried to mount a comeback but couldn't complete it in the seventh. Bryson Brigman singled and moved to second on a throwing error, and Tyler Callihan nailed an RBI triple to score Brigman. They made it 4-2 but came up short and dropped game one of the doubleheader.

In the final three innings, the Cubs had Tyson Miller (W, 1-0), Michael Fulmer, and Gavin Hollowell (S, 1) come in to pitch.

In game two, wearing Star Wars-inspired jerseys on Star Wars night, the Bats came out firing. Callihan began the bottom of the first with a walk and increased his on-base streak to 22. Hinds singled, and Callihan turned on the jets and scored from first. Hinds ended up on second from the throw home. Edwin Rios picked up a single, which scored Hinds, and the Bats led 2-0 early in the game.

Albert Abreu got the nod in game two and threw two scoreless innings before the Revenge of the Cubs struck. Christian Franklin reached on a fielder's choice, and Caissie moved him to third with a single. Ballesteros scored Franklin with a single, while Matt Shaw, the top prospect in the Cubs organization, scored Caissie with a single. The Cubs had runners on second and third, but Abreu navigated out of the jam and kept the score tied.

In the bottom of the frame, it was the Return of the Bats. Will Benson singled and stole second and third. Hinds continued his hot day at the plate by driving him in with a single, and Rios followed with a walk. Francisco Urbaez hit a triple that scored both baserunners, and the Bats never looked back and won 5-2.

For the Bats, Randy Wynne (W, 1-2) and Zach Maxwell (S, 2) closed the final three innings in the Bats victory.

In game one, Hinds went 2-4 while Callihan and Banfield got one RBI on one hit. In game two, Hinds and Rios each picked up two hits. Hinds picked up two RBI, and Rios got one of his own. Urbaez finished with one hit and two RBI.

The Bats (14-11) will wrap up their series against the Cubs (12-10) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.