Big Blasts Power Clippers Back to the Win Column

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ALLENTOWN - The Columbus Clippers continued the series at Coca-Cola Park with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night, hoping to avoid their first seven-game losing streak since the 2023 season. That task would be even more difficult as the Guardians were scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox in Cleveland. With pitchers Kolby Allard and Doug Nihkazy needed with the big league club, it meant a bullpen day for the Columbus pitching staff.

Making his first appearance of the season at the top of manager Andy Tracy's lineup, Petey Halpin lined the first pitch of the game off of the right field wall for a leadoff triple. He'd score easily when Johnathan Rodríguez flared a broken bat single over the head of the short stop, giving the Clippers an early 1-0 lead.

Rodríguez would extend that lead in the top of the third. After Halpin walked to lead off the inning, the reigning International League MVP lined a 1-2 changeup just over the leftfield wall. His second long ball of the year put the ClipShow ahead, 3-0.

Mason Hickman would be the first Clipper hurler to take the hill. He retired the first seven batters he faced, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the third. Rodolfo Castro singled, Rafael Lantigua followed that with a two-run homer that snuck over the tall wall in right field, making the score 3-2.

Erick Brito gave Lehigh Valley the lead in the fourth, driving home a pair with an RBI single.

That lead didn't last long as Petey Halpin led off the top of the fifth with a 406 foot solo home run. The second round-tripper of the year for the San Mateo, CA native tied the game at four all.

After a Christian Cairo single, Johnathan Rodríguez picked up his third hit and fourth RBI of the game with a single through the right side, putting Columbus back in front, 5-4. He finished the day 4-4 at the plate.

Promoted from Akron earlier in the day, Carter Spivey was tremendous in relief of Mason Hickman. On a day with a thin pitching staff, the former ECU Pirate gave Columbus four fantastic innings of work, allowing just one hit, walking one and striking out three.

Parker Mushinski entered the game on the mound in the bottom of the ninth with the Clippers clinging to a one-run lead. Philadelphia Phillies rehabber Brandon Marsh led off with a single. Mushinski would get outs from the next two at bats, but back to back walks loaded the bases. Andy Tracy would make a pitching change to Bradley Hanner to face Rodolfo Castro. Castro chopped a pitch directly into the dirt in front of home plate that stopped dead in the grass halfway to the pitchers mound. Hanner would grab it and throw to first, but it wasn't in time to get the out. The runner from third scored, tying the game at five, and sending the game to extra innings for the second time in the last three games.

Columbus would get that run back and then some in the top of the 10th. With Petey Halpin as the designated runner on second, Christian Cairo bunted him to third on the sacrifice. Rodríguez walked with one away, bringing Dom Nuñez to the dish. The Elk Grove, CA native disposed of the first pitch he saw deep into the Allentown night sky for a 403 foot three-run home run. His fifth big blast of the season put the Clippers on top, 8-5.

Hanner stayed on for the bottom half of the frame. After giving up a leadoff walk, Christian Cairo made slick play on an Otto Kemp grounder. Cairo fielded the hot shot, stepped on third, then fired across the diamond for the clutch 5-3 double play. With two away, Brandon Marsh walked, but Hanner (W, 3-1) got Oscar Mercado to pop out to end the game.

The win snaps the Clippers six-game skid, improving their record to 13-11. Lehigh Valley drops to 18-8. The finale of the six-game series is set for Sunday afternoon, first pitch at 1:35pm. Columbus returns home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 29th to face the St. Paul Saints in a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night doubleheader, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 5:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.