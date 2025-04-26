Big Charlotte Rally Fells RailRiders

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Charlotte Knights 8-7 on Saturday night at PNC Field. Charlotte overcame a seven-run deficit to win its fourth game of the series heading into Sunday's finale.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, sending all nine batters to the plate off Charlotte starter Trey McGough. Jesús Rodríguez reached safely in his eleventh consecutive game, driving an RBI double into center to plate Ismael Munguia for a 1-0 edge. After T.J. Rumfield and Dominic Smith walked to load the bases, Ronaldo Hernández laced a single to right, scoring two for a three-run advantage. Jake Gatewood followed with a single to clear the bases, putting the RailRiders up five.

In the third, Jose Rojas tripled to center and crossed on a Hernández sacrifice fly, extending the RailRiders' lead to six.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to the advantage in the fourth when Smith doubled to right, scoring a racing Rodriguez from first for a 7-0 lead.

After four scoreless innings, Charlotte plated a run against RailRiders' starter Erick Leal in the fifth. Corey Julks scored from third on a Zach DeLoach sacrifice fly to break up the shutout. The Knights then put up six runs in the sixth to tie the game. Bryan Ramos, Kyle Teel, and Andre Lipcius each drove in a run to pull Charlotte within three. Julks and DeLoach hit consecutive doubles to even the game at seven.

In the seventh, a wild pitch from RailRiders' reliever Eric Reyzelman scored Tristian Gray from third to give Charlotte the deciding run.

Leal tossed five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out seven. Reyzelman (1-2) took the loss. McGough pitched two innings, surrendering five runs on three hits. Dalton Roach (1-0) earned the win, and Caleb Freeman shut the door for the save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre concludes its series with Charlotte on Sunday. The RailRiders will send Jake Woodford to face Charlotte's Nick Nastrini. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-13

