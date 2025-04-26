Tides Fall In Rain-Shortened Game
April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (8-17) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (15-9), 5-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The game began after a 40-minute delay due to rain, and then the game was delayed again after the end of the seventh inning, resulting in an early end.
It was a back-and-forth game throughout. Memphis scored first in the second inning after capitalizing on a Tides error. Norfolk took their first lead in the third inning after hitting two sacrifice flies to make it a 2-1 game.
The lead changed again in the fourth inning when Jose Barrero launched a two-run homer to put Memphis up 3-2. Sure enough, Norfolk took the lead with a home run on their own with a two-run homer in the fifth inning by Jordyn Adams to make it 4-3, Tides.
The final lead of the game was taken by Memphis in the sixth inning. Former Tide Cesar Prieto tied the game up on a solo homer, and Mike Antico ripped an RBI single to take the lead for Memphis. The second rain delay proved to be too much for the field at Harbor Park, getting Memphis the 5-4 win in seven innings.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Omaha Swept by Toledo in Doubleheader - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Erase Seven-Run Deficit, Beat RailRiders 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Take Rain-Shortened Win at Tides for Fifth Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides Fall In Rain-Shortened Game - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Split Doubleheader with Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Hold Off Bulls, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Split Doubleheader with Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start as Sounds Take Series Lead - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Louisville on Saturday - Iowa Cubs
- Big Blasts Power Clippers Back to the Win Column - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs' Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers in Extras - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Wins 20th Game of 2025 Behind Stellar Pitching - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Take Both Games in Doubleheader against Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Night in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Big Charlotte Rally Fells RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Earn Eighth Comeback Win of the Season at St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
- Struggles with Runners in Scoring Position Cost Oat Milkers in 6-5 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Four-Run Sixth Gives Herd 4-3 Win over Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Surge Pushes Bisons Past Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- April 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed Saturday, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday at 12:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Forecast for Steady, Heavy Rain, with Lightning and Thunder, Forces Postponement of Today's WooSox Game and Autism Acceptance Day - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.