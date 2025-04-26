Tides Fall In Rain-Shortened Game

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (8-17) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (15-9), 5-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The game began after a 40-minute delay due to rain, and then the game was delayed again after the end of the seventh inning, resulting in an early end.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout. Memphis scored first in the second inning after capitalizing on a Tides error. Norfolk took their first lead in the third inning after hitting two sacrifice flies to make it a 2-1 game.

The lead changed again in the fourth inning when Jose Barrero launched a two-run homer to put Memphis up 3-2. Sure enough, Norfolk took the lead with a home run on their own with a two-run homer in the fifth inning by Jordyn Adams to make it 4-3, Tides.

The final lead of the game was taken by Memphis in the sixth inning. Former Tide Cesar Prieto tied the game up on a solo homer, and Mike Antico ripped an RBI single to take the lead for Memphis. The second rain delay proved to be too much for the field at Harbor Park, getting Memphis the 5-4 win in seven innings.

International League Stories from April 26, 2025

