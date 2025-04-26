Indians Earn Eighth Comeback Win of the Season at St. Paul
April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - An RBI infield single by Nick Yorke capped off a three-run fifth inning that gave the Indianapolis Indians a 6-5 win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field.
With the Indians (13-11) trailing 4-3 in the fifth frame, Billy Cook roped an RBI double to draw the contest even. Cook scored on a sacrifice bunt by Alika Williams and Yorke plated the third run for a 6-4 advantage by beating out a grounder for an infield knock against Travis Adams (L, 0-1).
Indy posted three runs in the first inning with Liover Peguero opening the scoring on an RBI fielder's choice. Following a double by Malcom Nuñez and a walk by Cook, Abrahan Gutierrez drew a bases-loaded walk to push home a second run. In the following at-bat, Williams extended the lead, 3-0, with an RBI single. Indy strung together three hits and three walks to kick off the opening frame.
St. Paul (10-13) tied the game in the second inning with back-to-back homers by Patrick Winkel and Anthony Prato, before taking a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Braxton Ashcraft (W, 2-2) allowed five runs over 5.0 innings. The Saints put the tying run in scoring position in each of the last three innings, with Hunter Stratton, Tanner Rainey, Isaac Mattson holding them scoreless to bridge to the ninth inning. Yohan Ramírez (S, 1) stranded a leadoff double in the ninth inning to pick up his first save of the campaign.
The rain-shortened seven-game series concludes with a rubber match tomorrow at 3:07 PM. Right-hander Carson Fulmer (1-1, 4.82) takes the mound for the Indians with right-hander Zebby Matthews (2-1, 1.45) throwing for the Saints.
