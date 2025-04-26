Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start as Sounds Take Series Lead

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds thwarted a late Durham comeback bid on Saturday night, leaving three Bulls stranded on the bases late in the game to hold onto a 3-2 win and take a 3-2 series lead into the finale on Sunday. Logan Henderson was stellar in his first start back with Nashville as he earned his third straight win on the mound.

Henderson rejoined the Sounds following a stellar MLB debut last Sunday in Milwaukee and picked up right where he left off - both with Nashville and his most recent start. Henderson struck out his first two batters of the game and cruised through a 1-2-3 top of the second. His offense provided him with early run support as Wes Clarke and Anthony Seigler combined to leave the yard in back-to-back at bats for a 2-0 lead in the second. The right-hander issued a leadoff walk in the third but proceeded to help retire each of the next three batters to face one over the minimum through his first three innings.

Andruw Monasterio drew a two-out walk and stole second to put himself into scoring position with his fourth stolen base of the season and his third in the last two games. The aggressiveness paid off with him able to score on Oliver Dunn's RBI single. Henderson and the Sounds retired all six faced in the fourth and fifth. The right-hander started the sixth with back-to-back strikeouts before Rays' top prospect Carson Williams broke up the no-hit bid with a solo home run to get the Bulls on the board. The Brewers' no. 12-ranked prospect still earned his first quality start of the year with Nashville and his fourth straight win including his big-league debut.

Elvin Rodriguez took over on the bump and was greeted with a single off the bat of Tre' Morgan who then advanced on a wild pitch and was moved to third on a balk, allowing the Bulls to get within one on a sacrifice fly. Rodriguez left the potential tying run stranded after allowing his second hit of the inning. He was more efficient in the eighth, retiring all three in order. With Nashville unable to tack on any insurance, Rodriguez trotted back out to start the ninth. Retiring the first batter of the inning and with a couple of lefties due up, Nashville turned to Tyler Jay on the mound.

Things got interesting with two walks and a hit batter to load the bases. With the help of the ABS, Jay struck out Kenny Piper and left all three stranded with a fly out to end the dramatics.

Now with a chance to earn their third straight series win, the Sounds will turn to RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 2.19 ERA) to close out the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GO LO: Brewers' no. 12-ranked prospect Logan Henderson saw his scoreless innings streak with Nashville come to an end on Saturday night. Dating back to the final out of his March 29th start in his season debut, Henderson had gone 16.0 IP without allowing an earned run until Carson Williams broke it up with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning on Saturday. It's the longest scoreless streak by an International League pitcher so far this season, topping the 12.2 IP Iowa's Chris Flexen had going until he allowed a run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday night in their game. Saturday night also marked the second straight game with the Sounds that Henderson had not allowed a hit through his first five innings. Including his MLB debut, Henderson had worked 22.0 IP and allowed just two runs both coming via solo homers and seven total hits. It was his first quality start this season with Nashville, and the second of his Triple-A career with both now coming against the Bulls. In two career starts against Durham, Henderson is 2-0 with one run on four hits and has 13 strikeouts to one walk.

HOME SWEET HOME: Wes Clarke and Anthony Seigler combined to become the second pair of Nashville teammates to go back-to-back with home runs this season, joining Jorge Alfaro and Andruw Monasterio who did so last Sunday in Charlotte. Clarke started it with a two-out solo home run in the second and Seigler followed with a deposit to the band box two pitches later. For both, it was their first home run at First Horizon Park this season. Clarke's last home run was Thursday, April 17th in Charlotte (6 G) and Seigler went just three games since his last home run with one in the first inning in last week's series finale against the Knights. Clarke has five home runs in 16 career games against Durham pitching while Seigler is seeing his first Triple-A time this year and facing the Bulls for the first time with his four games played this week.

DUNN IT AGAIN: With his 1-for-4 night at the plate, Oliver Dunn has reached base in all seven games he has played with Nashville. It's the second-longest active streak going on the team after Jorge Alfaro (8 G) did not reach base. Freddy Zamora has reached base safely in each of his last eight games played but did not play on Saturday night.

