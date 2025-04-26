Jacksonville Wins 20th Game of 2025 Behind Stellar Pitching

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five pitchers combined to shutout the Gwinnett Stripers as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secured their sixth straight win 2-0, Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 7,583 fans.

Jacksonville (20-6) wasted no time in game five of the series against Gwinnett (10-15). With two outs, Joe Mack (1) crushed a solo home run, giving the Shrimp an early 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the third. Following back-to-back outs, Jakob Marsee tripled and scored on a Maximo Acosta RBI single, extending Jacksonville's lead to two.

Janson Junk tossed 5.2 innings of shutout ball, striking out two and securing his third win of the season. Anderson Pilar, Christian Roa, Austin Roberts, and Seth Martinez twirled a combined one-hitter in relief in 3.1 innings of work.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett wrap up the series Sunday at 3:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Xzavion Curry (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Thanks to Baptist Health, the Jumbo Shrimp will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. For the second straight day, Jumbo Shrimp fans will be transported back to the Triassic Period for "Triassic Ballpark III: The Lost Ballpark". Join us as we host animatronic Dinosaurs from Ed's Dinosaurs Live. Sunday is the first "Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day)" of 2025. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket.

