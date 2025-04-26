Syracuse and Worcester Postponed Saturday, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Worcester, MA - Saturday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed because of rain and forecasted thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening in Massachusetts. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12:05 p.m. at Polar Park. The second game of Sunday's doubleheader will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

