Syracuse and Worcester Postponed Saturday, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday at 12:05 p.m.
April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Worcester, MA - Saturday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed because of rain and forecasted thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening in Massachusetts. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12:05 p.m. at Polar Park. The second game of Sunday's doubleheader will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Check out the Syracuse Mets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2025
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed Saturday, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday at 12:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Forecast for Steady, Heavy Rain, with Lightning and Thunder, Forces Postponement of Today's WooSox Game and Autism Acceptance Day - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse and Worcester Postponed Saturday, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday at 12:05 p.m.
- Syracuse Powers Past Worcester for 8-3 Win on Friday Night
- Mets Fall to Red Sox, 14-1, on Thursday Night
- McNeil Reaches Base Three Times But Syracuse Loses Wednesday Doubleheader to Worcester
- Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-0, on Tuesday Night