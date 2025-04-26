Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 at Buffalo

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-18) vs. Buffalo Bisons (8-15)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kyle Luckham (NR) vs. LHP Trenton Wallace (0-1, 6.55)

BACK TO OUR WIN(G)ING WAYS: The Rochester Red Wings broke their three-game skid and got back into the win column against Buffalo Friday night, beating the Bisons by a score of 8-1...RHP CHASE SOLESKY set the tone on the mound with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, before handing off to a bullpen that combined to hold Buffalo to just one hit through the final 4.0 innings of play...offensively, 3B BRADY HOUSE connected on his fourth homer of the season, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III and RF STONE GARRETT each logged an RBI double to fuel a four-run sixth...Rochester looks to string together wins and tie the series in game six this afternoon, sending RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound against Buffalo southpaw Trenton Wallace.

FULL HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE took sole possession of first place on the Red Wings with his fourth homer of the season last night, and later added a double to finish 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored...he has now collected a hit in nine consecutive games, the longest streak by a Red Wing this season and tied for the third-longest streak in the International League...over the course of his streak, House is hitting .368 (14-for-38)...his 14 total hits over that span are tied for the most in the IL...

House leads qualified Nationals Minor Leaguers in nearly all offensive categories this season, including a .304 batting average (28-for-92), a .366 OBP, .511 SLG, and .877 OPS.

TREY FOR TREY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB notched three hits in the win last night, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles, an RBI, and three runs scored...he has now turned in a multi-hit performance in three of his last four games with the Red Wings, and carries a slash line of .333/.429/.417 across 14 total games with the club...

Lipscomb has seven games at the Triple-A level with at least three hits dating back to his debut on 4/17/2024, three coming against Buffalo.

KNIZ-NESS AS USUAL: C ANDREW KNIZNER built on his fast start to the season last night, driving in a pair of runs while going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the contest...through 14 games this season, he leads all Triple-A hitters (min. 25 AB) with a .459 batting average (17-for-37) and a .593 OBP, and ranks second with a 1.188 OPS...

Red Wings starting catchers rank second in the International League this season with a .329 batting average (26-for-79), .427 OBP and .984 OPS, and are tied for third with 20 RBI.

PINCK YOUR POISON: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up a pair of hits and walked once last night, going 2-for-4 while adding an RBI...he has now picked up a knock in six of his last seven games dating back to 4/19, reaching base at a .484 clip over that stretch...both of Pinckney's hits last night came against left-handed pitching, increasing his batting average to .300 (6-for-20) against southpaws with Rochester this season...

Last night was the University of Alabama product's 200th MiLB game.

HIGH SPEED CHASE: RHP CHASE SOLESKY turned in 5.0 strong innings and struck out a season-high seven batters in last night's win, allowing one earned on two hits while issuing three walks en-route to his first victory of 2025...this is the first time he has struck out at least seven in a start of 5.0 innings of work or fewer since 8/9/2023 with Charlotte (8 K)...

Red Wings starters carry a 3.03 ERA (10 ER/29.2 IP) across seven games against the Bisons this season.

BULL(Y)PEN: Four Red Wings relievers combined to hold Buffalo to just one hit last night, highlighted by 1.1 and 1.0 hitless frames from RHP PATRICK WEIGEL and RHP JACK SINCLAIR, respectively...Sinclair has not allowed an earned run in five of his last six appearances dating back to 4/11, and leads all Red Wings pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) with a 2.84 ERA (4 ER/12.2 IP) this season...

Three total hits are the fewest surrendered by a Rochester pitching staff in a full nine-inning game (3H on 3/29, 8.0 innings) against the Bisons since 6/3/2022.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.