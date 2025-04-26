Omaha Swept by Toledo in Doubleheader
April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers were swept in a doubleheader Saturday at Fifth Third Field, losing to the Toledo Mud Hens by scores of 3-1 and 4-1.
GAME 1: Toledo 3, Omaha 1
After both teams saw their opening pitcher fire two scoreless innings, including 2.0 hitless innings with three strikeouts for Omaha's Noah Cameron, Toledo jumped ahead in the third inning.
A bases-loaded double plated three runs for the Mud Hens off Omaha reliever Ryan Hendrix, the only offense Toledo needed to clear the Storm Chasers in the opening game of the day.
Omaha was held scoreless until the sixth inning, when Tyler Gentry drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a Nelson Velazquez single, then scored as Joey Wiemer reached on a throwing error.
While Hendrix surrendered three runs, Cruz Noreiga kept Toledo quiet for the final three innings, retiring 9 of 10 batters faced, with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.
Shortstop Dustin Dickerson continued his hot week, going 2-for-4 with a leadoff double in the first, his fourth straight multi-hit game against the Mud Hens.
The Storm Chasers finished the game 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving 8 runners on base over the 7.0 innings.
GAME 2: Toledo 4, Omaha 1
Toledo once again was first onto the scoreboard in the nightcap, with a solo homer opening the bottom of the second as the Mud Hens led the rest of the night.
After Anthony Simonelli allowed the one run over the first two innings of the game, righty Jacob Wallace retired his first four batters before four straight reached base off him in the fourth inning to plate three runs.
Taylor Clarke stranded an inherited runner from Wallce to get the final two outs of the fourth, then pitched a scoreless fifth, before Eric Cerantola offered a scoreless sixth inning.
Omaha's lone run of the second game once again came in the sixth inning, as Gentry opened the frame with a double, then scored on a single from Nick Pratto.
Omaha will try and avoid a series sweep Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. CT first pitch in Toledo
