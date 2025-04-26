Stripers Shut out for Second Straight Night in Jacksonville

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nathan Wiles allowed just two runs on four hits over 5.0 innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (10-15) on Saturday night, but those runs were enough to beat him as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (20-6) won 2-0 at VyStar Ballpark. Gwinnett has lost six straight games.

Decisive Plays: Joe Mack launched a solo home run (1) to the right field bleachers against Wiles (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the first inning, giving Jacksonville its winning margin early. In the third, Jakob Marsee tripled and scored on a two-out single by Maximo Acosta to make it 2-0 Jumbo Shrimp. The Stripers put the tying runs on in the sixth for Eddys Leonard, but he grounded out to third to end the threat. In the ninth, Leonard was hit by a pitch to bring up the tying run, but Seth Martinez (S, 3) retired the next two batters.

Key Contributors: Wiles struck out six over 5.0 innings (4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) in his first start with Gwinnett since returning from his MLB debut with Atlanta. Enoli Paredes and Jordan Weems combined on 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings in relief. Bryan De La Cruz had two of the Stripers' five singles, going 2-for-4. For Jacksonville, Janson Junk (W, 3-2) pitched 5.2 four-hit innings and combined with four relievers on the five-hit shutout. Mack went 2-for-4 with the homer and one RBI.

Noteworthy: Leonard extended his on-base streak to 11 games but saw his hitting streak snapped at 10 games (0-for-3). The Stripers have not scored a run in 19 consecutive innings dating back to Leonard's solo homer in the eighth on Thursday night.

Next Game (Sunday, April 27): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m. at Vystar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Nashville (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team. The first 500 fans will receive an Atlanta Black Crackers "Shirsey" courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling for T-Shirt Tuesday (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

