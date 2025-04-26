Sounds Hold Off Bulls, 3-2
April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - Tyler Jay pitched out of a bases loaded 9th inning jam to preserve Nashville's 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
Jay (S, 2) entered with one out and none on, but walked Tre Morgan, hit Eloy Jimenez and walked Tristan Peters. Kenny Piper was called out when Nashville catcher Jorge Alfaro overturned ball three into a strikeout with a Sounds challenge, his second overturn of the 9th inning. Jamie Westbrook then flied to center to close out the game.
Joe Boyle (L, 1-2) suffered the defeat, permitting three runs in six innings. Nashville's Wes Clarke and Anthony Seigler hit back-to-back homers in the second against Boyle with two outs.
The Bulls (15-11) were no-hit into the sixth by Logan Hendderson before Carson Williams homered to left-center to slice the Nashville (15-10) lead to 3-1. In the seventh, Jimenez hit a sac fly to right to bring in Morgan to make it 3-2.
Prior to Williams' homer, Henderson retired 17 of the first 18 batters of the game.
The Bulls managed just three hits in the game, while Nashville had only four.
No No-Hit Boyle: Entering Saturday's game, Joe Boyle last permitted a hit on April 6th to Sugar Land's Kenedy Corona in the fourth inning. Boyle then tossed five no-hit innings against the Atlanta Braves, followed by six hitless innings against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Saturday, leading to a Durham no-hitter. However, Boyle's no-hit streak ended at 11 2/3 innings when Andruw Monasterio reached on an infield single that Carson Williams was unable to handle in the first inning with one out.
Reifert's Punchouts: Evan Reifert fanned the Sounds in order in the eighth inning on 13 pitches. Reifert lowered his ERA to 1.69 across six appearances for Durham. Reifert was a major league Rule V pick by Washington in December, but failed to make the Nationals' bullpen and was offered back to the Rays. He made his Durham debut on April 11th.
The Difference: In the bottom of the third inning, Nashville capitalized on miscommunication to score the run that made the difference on Saturday night. After Boyle walked Monasterio with two outs, Monasterio swiped second base. Oliver Dunn then hit a high pop fly into left-center field, but left fiedler Tanner Murray and shortstop Carson Williams each expected the other to catch it, but it landed in between for an RBI-single to put Nashville ahead 3-0.
Next: The Bulls lone trip to Nashville this season ends Sunday at 3:05 PM ET with Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.89) expected to start against Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 2.19).
#DURHAMBULLS
