SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 26, 2025

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Charlotte Knights (10-15) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-12)

April 26, 2025 | Game 25 | Home Game 10 | PNC Field | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

LH Trey McGough (0-0, 6.92) vs. RH Erick Leal (1-2, 4.66)

McGough: Making first start of the season after six relief outings; Surrendered 6 R on 6 H on 4/20 vs. NAS

Leal: Allowed 2 R on 4 H with 8 K and 1 BB over 4.0 IP in 4/20 ND @ DUR (4-3 Bulls walk-off)

LAST TIME OUT- Moosic, PA (April 25, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Charlotte Knights 4-1 in a rain-delayed, seven-inning contest Friday night at PNC Field.

Charlotte took an early lead off RailRiders starter Zach Messinger in the top of the first. Tim Elko sent a solo home run to right for a 1-0 edge. The Knights went up 2-0 in the top of the third after Zach DeLoach elevated a pitch 426 feet to right field.

In the fourth, Charlotte extended its lead when White Sox #2 Prospect Kyle Teel scored off a Dominic Fletcher double for a three-run advantage.

The RailRiders plated a run in the home half of the frame. Jesús Rodriguez scored from third on a Dominic Smith RBI groundout to pull Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within two.

Corey Julks put Charlotte back up three in the top of the sixth with an RBI double off RailRiders reliever Wilking Rodriguez. Rodriguez returned in the seventh, striking out the side to keep SWB within three, but the RailRiders could not manufacture any offense in the final frame.

Messinger (0-2) took the loss, throwing 91 pitches over four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and five strikeouts. Dunn (1-1) earned the win, giving up one run on three hits in five innings. Justin Anderson worked the final two frames for the save.

DELAYED DECISION- Friday's game was the first delayed by rain for the RailRiders this year. After a two-hour and 33-minute delay, the game began at 9:08 P.M. and was shortened to seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules. The longest rain delay last year was one hour and 46 minutes.

TRENDING- Erick Leal has allowed three runs over his last 10.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks. He makes his second home start of the season today. The right-hander surrendered seven runs in his first start at PNC Field, five of which were earned and three of those scored on a sun-aided triple.

OFF THE TOP- Ismael Munguia became the first RailRiders batter to hit a leadoff home run this season. Caleb Durbin launched the last one, September 15 against Lehigh Valley at PNC Field. Munguia's two 2025 home runs have been hit over his last four games.

STREAKING- Jesus Rodriguez has reached safely in all ten games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .452 on-base percentage so far, with nine hits and nine walks over his ten games.

VIVAS RETURNS- Jorbit Vivas reported to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and returned to Shelley Duncan's lineup. Vivas was recalled by New York on Monday but did not appear in a game for the Yankees during their series in Cleveland.

HIGH WATER MARKS- Charlotte's ten runs are the most allowed by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff in a game this season. The Knights' five home runs were also a season-high surrendered.

MOVING- Max Burt was transferred to Somerset on Friday. The infielder has appeared in four games for the RailRiders this season over two stints on the roster, batting .250 with a triple and two runs batted in.

SCINTILLATING START- Allan Winans struck out ten of the first 11 batters he faced Wednesday night. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is a feat that hasn't been completed in MLB since at least 1961. Winans opened with six consecutive strikeouts and recorded 17 swings and misses, tied for the most in Triple-A baseball last night. All 10 of his Ks went down swinging.

MORE STRIKEOUT STUFF- With 10 strikeouts Wednesday, Allan Winans became the first player to reach double-digits in Ks since Will Warren struck out 11 IronPigs on July 6, 2024. So far this series, RailRiders pitchers have struck out 28 batters. The team high for any set this season was 55 over six days in Syracuse.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT- The Charlotte Knights are making their first trip to PNC Field since August of 2019. Charlotte joined the International League in 1993 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 64-58 edge at home in the all-time set.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York surrendered three runs in the top of the ninth in a 4-2 loss to Toronto. Austin Wells gave the Yankees a 2-1 edge in the bottom of the eighth before the Blue Jays tagged Devin Williams with his first blown save of the season... Somerset lost 19-4 to Hartford. Baron Stuart gave up nine runs, seven earned, on four hits and six walks over 2.2 innings of work... Hudson Valley blanked Asheville 3-0 on the strength of a 12-strikeout performance from Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz... Tampa fell 4-2 to Dunedin. Roderick Arias and Marshall Toole drove in the Tarpons runs Friday evening.

