Knights Erase Seven-Run Deficit, Beat RailRiders 8-7

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA- Things looked bleak for the Charlotte Knights after the first few innings of Saturday's contest against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Knights fell behind 7-0 after four innings of play. Charlotte, who overcame a six-run deficit to beat Norfolk earlier in the season, scored the game's next eight runs and stunned Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by a final score of 8-7.

The comeback began with a Zach DeLoach RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning. Charlotte came to the plate in the top of the sixth and Bryan Ramos quickly began the scoring with an RBI bloop single to left. Kyle Teel and Andre Lipcius both added RBI singles and the Knights trimmed the lead to 7-4.

Still in the sixth inning, Corey Julks ripped a two-run double to the left-centerfield gap and DeLoach plated Julks with a right-centerfield gap-splitting double of his own. The six-run inning knotted the score 7-7. The Knights then took their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning when Tristan Gray scored from third on a RailRiders wild pitch.

The momentum at PNC Park had completely swung to the visitors. Eric Adler, Dalton Roach, Caleb Freeman, and Dan Altavilla kept the RailRiders off the scoreboard for the final five frames. Roach was credited with his first win of the season, Freeman his first hold, and Altavilla notched his third save.

The victory, Charlotte's fourth in their last five games, clinched the series for the Knights. Sunday afternoon will feature the final meeting of the regular season between the two organizations. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.

