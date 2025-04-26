Forecast for Steady, Heavy Rain, with Lightning and Thunder, Forces Postponement of Today's WooSox Game and Autism Acceptance Day

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - With rain falling and a forecast for steady, heavy rain with lightning and thunder through 9 p.m., today's game between the visiting Syracuse Mets and the homestanding Worcester Red Sox has been postponed. The clubs will play a single-admission double header tomorrow, Sunday, April 27, starting at 12:05 p.m. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. and the first 5,000 fans attending tomorrow's games will receive Kristian Campbell replica jerseys, presented by Manny's Appliances.

The club's annual Autism Acceptance Day, presented by Venture Community Services, will be rescheduled.

Sunday's twin bill will conclude this 7-game series vs. Syracuse that Worcester currently leads 4 games to 1. It will also end the first half of this extended homestand that will continue at Polar Park next week/weekend with a 6-game series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from April 29 - May 4.

Plenty of special happenings will take place before, during, and after Sunday's make-up double header. It will be Kristian Campbell Replica Jersey giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Princeton Town Takeover; Fallon Health Sunday Funday, which includes the Fallon Health Future Starters program, when youngsters take the field with the WooSox and receive an autographed baseball; and Kids Run the Bases post-game (after game two).

The WooSox have now had each of their first three scheduled Saturday home games at Polar Park either postponed or cancelled due to inclement weather. The WooSox had their first Saturday home game on March 29th vs. Syracuse postponed due to rain, their second scheduled Saturday game at Polar Park vs. Columbus on April 12 cancelled due to four inches of snow, and now today - which is thankfully the final Saturday in April!

Fans holding tickets for today's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '25 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Today marks the fourth home postponement already this season (the others on March 29 and April 8 & 12). Worcester also had a road game postponed due to snow on April 16 in Rochester, NY. Overall last year, Worcester had five home postponements as well as five road postponements. In 2023 the WooSox also had five postponements at Polar Park among a club-record total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) with nine of those coming on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements during all of 2022 and five home postponements & one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural 2021 season.

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

