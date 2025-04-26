Late Surge Pushes Bisons Past Red Wings

April 26, 2025

Rochester Red Wings







A day after the Rochester Red Wings used a four-run sixth inning to cruise to a win, the Bisons answered with a four-run sixth of their own to rally past the Red Wings, 4-3. RHP Kyle Luckham turned in 5.0 solid innings on the mound, leaving the ballgame with a 3-0 lead. Offensively, three Red Wings accounted for multi-hit performances, including LF Franchy Cordero, SS Jackson Cluff, and 2B J.T. Arruda.

The Red Wings jumped out to an early lead in the third, as Jackson Cluff lined a double into center to get the inning started. J.T. Arruda followed with a sharp single to right, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. 3B Brady House cashed in the opportunity, lifting a sacrifice fly to right that brought Cluff home with the game's first run. Franchy Cordero capped the rally, ripping a line-drive that sliced into the left-center field gap to score Arruda and stretch the Rochester lead to 2-0.

With one out in the fifth, Brady House worked a walk to give Rochester a spark. Franchy Cordero followed by sending a ground ball into right field for a single, allowing House to advance to third and setting up another scoring opportunity. 1B Trey Lipscomb kept the momentum going, lining a single to right to drive in House and give the Red wings a 3-0 lead.

Buffalo broke through in the sixth, starting with a walk to LF Will Robertson to set the table. 2B Orelvis Martinez followed with a single to left, and C Ali Sánchez kept the rally going with a line-drive single to right, loading the bases with nobody out. 1B Damiano Palmegiani drew a walk of his own to force in the first run of the inning, and after a mound visit, SS Josh Rivera grounded into a double play that brought home a second run while moving Sanchez to third. Steward Berroa capped the frame by reaching on a throwing error by the pitcher, allowing a third run to cross the plate and tie the game. Berroa then stole second to move into scoring position. Following a pitching change, Michael Stefanic capitalized, grounding a double down the left field line to bring home Berroa and give Buffalo their first lead of the day, 4-3.

Rochester came to the plate in the top half of the ninth in search of the tying run. Jackson Cluff singled and stole second base, but was stranded there and the Red Wings fell by one run.

Kyle Luckham took the ball in what was his first start with the Red Wings since August 11, 2024, also at Sahlen Field. The right-hander out of Arizona State University turned in 5.0 scoreless innings on six hits, with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. LHP Konnor Pilkington took over in the sixth and allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits with a pair of walks across 0.2 innings. RHP Clay Helvey followed, and logged 1.1 scoreless frames on one hit with three strikeouts. RHP Tyler Schoff finished things off with a scoreless eighth, with a pair of strikeouts.

Red Wings starting pitcher RHP Kyle Luckham is Saturday afternoon's Player of the Game. The right-hander logged 5.0 innings without allowing a run in the contest, his longest scoreless start at the Triple-A level. Across his last four starts (3 with HBG), Luckham has allowed just three earned across 21.0 innings of work. (1.29 ERA).

Rochester and Buffalo will meet once more in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The Red Wings will send LHP Andrew Alvarez to the hill for the second time this series, against Bisons RHP Jake Bloss. The first pitch will once again commence at 1:05 p.m.

