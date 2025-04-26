Iowa Splits Doubleheader with Louisville on Saturday

April 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs split Saturday's doubleheader against the Louisville Bats as Iowa stole game one for a 4-2 win, then the Bats took the second game 5-2. Both teams had not played since Wednesday morning's game where the Bats won in extra innings 1-0.

GAME ONE: FINAL/7 - IOWA 4, LOUISVILLE 2

In the first game of the doubleheader, Iowa took the early lead in the top of the opening frame as Moises Ballesteros knocked in Owen Caissie for a 1-0 lead. Ballesteros extended his hit streak to 12 games after the RBI-single.

The Bats tied the game up 1-1 immediately in the bottom of the second inning.

After three quiet innings for both teams, Jonathan Long singled to the shortstop who bobbled the ball as Ballesteros was able to score for a 2-1 lead.

Chase Strumpf and Ballesteros added two more runs of insurance as Strumpf hit an RBI-double into center field and plated Greg Allen for the 3-1 lead. Ballesteros added his third hit of the game and plated Strumpf for a three-run lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Louisville added another run but Iowa's pitching staff shut them down as the first game went to the I-Cubs for a 4-2 win.

GAME TWO: FINAL/7 - LOUISVILLE 5, IOWA 2

In game two of the doubleheader, the Bats answered immediately with two runs off two hits at the end of the first frame.

The I-Cubs finally got on the board and answered with two runs of their own to tie the game in the top of the third inning as Ballesteros and Matt Shaw had RBI-singles for a 2-2 game.

Louisville answered immediately in the bottom of the third inning with three runs of their own as they kept the lead 5-2 in favor of the Bats for the rest of the game.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Sunday, April 27 as first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT.

