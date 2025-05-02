May 2 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







BUFFALO BISONS (12-16) vs. IOWA CUBS (14-12)

May 2 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Keegan Thompson (2-0, 2.45) vs. LHP Trenton Wallace (0-1, 6.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Buffalo Bisons in the fourth of a six-game series...right-hander Keegan Thompson is slated to make his third start with Iowa this season and eighth appearance...left-hander Trenton Wallace is scheduled to make his sixth start with Buffalo.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Iowa dropped the second straight game of the series yesterday to the Bisons by a 8-1 score... for the second straight game the I-Cubs were down big with a 7-0 score in favor of Buffalo in the third inning...the offensive struggles continued as Chase Strumpf homered the only run of the game for Iowa ... Moises Ballesteros went 1-for-4 as he extended his hit streak to 17 games.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 17 games yesterday, during which he is hitting .463 (31-for-67) with nine extra- base hits...Moises is the first I-Cub to hit in at least 17 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season... Wednesday, Bally also tallied his second multi-home run game of the season with the other coming on April 16, 2025... before this season, Ballesteros had just one multi-homer game, on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night (4/22)...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long tallied his first four-hit game of the season Wednesday (4/30) and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of three I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this season along with Moises Ballesteros and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara ...Jonathon ranks among International League leaders in batting average (5th, .345) and on-base percentage (10th, .424).

RAISE THE ROOF: Matt Shaw entered Tuesday's game batting .192 (5-for- 26) but is now batting .324 (12-for-37) after the first three games of the series including a four-hit game Tuesday night... it marked his first four-hit game he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run with Iowa vs. Louisville on Sept. 15, 2024.

STELLAR PITCHING: The I-Cubs pitching performance have been one of the best in the International League... ranks first in the International League with the least amount of hits allowed (169)... ranks in the top five in runs allowed (102), home runs allowed (20) and strikeouts (278).

CADE DAY: Cade Horton worked a career-high 6.0 innings Tuesday night (4/29) and earned the win...it marked his first career quality start...Cade is one of two starting pitchers in the International League with five straight starts of allowing one run or less...in addition he is one of two starting pitchers in the IL to have at least five strikeouts in five straight starts along with Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Iowa clubbed eight home runs on April 16 to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

VS. BUFFALO: Iowa and Buffalo are set to play only six times during the year at Principal Park...both teams faced off in Buffalo for a six-game set during the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.