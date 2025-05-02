Clippers Fall in Rain-Shortened Doubleheader Again

More rain forced another double-header attempt in the series between the Columbus Clippers and visiting St. Paul Saints. Game-one couldn't even end without its own share of rain, with the Saints coming out on top, 6-4, in six inning shortened finish.

Lefty Doug Nikhazy made his first start back with the Clippers since making his major league debut last week in Cleveland. Saints hitters jumped on him early with a Ryan Fitzgerald double and a Jefferson Morales homer. Nikhazy did strike out the rehabbing Royce Lewis with a slider in between those two hits.

A throwing error with two outs in the second gave the Saints their second run of the game.

The Clippers were able to punch back eventually, with Johnathan Rodríguez and the sizzling CJ Kayfus working walks to start the Columbus half of the second inning. Rodríguez eventually came around to score on a Milan Tolentino sac fly for the Clippers first run of the game.

The first four Columbus batters reached base in the third inning as the Clippers took the lead with an opposite field RBI single by Yordys Valdez and then an RBI double from Will Brennan.

A pair of Saints homers, a Mike Ford solo shot in the fourth, and Morales in the fifth, both off Nikhazy, put St. Paul back on top, 6-4.

Kayfus stayed hot with a single and two more walks while Petey Halpin doubled for one of his two hits and added an outfield assist in the first inning.

Game-two of the Friday, May 2nd doubleheader was called due to rain and will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 3rd with that first pitch time TBD.

First pitch of game-one on Saturday, May 3rd, is scheduled for 2:05 PM. Parker Messick is the scheduled starter and Trenton Denholm was the scheduled started for game-two in Friday night's contest.

