Early Offense Not Enough for Bisons in Iowa on Friday Night

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Des Moines, IA - The Buffalo Bisons were able to score first on Friday night at Principal Park, but a pair of two run innings for the Iowa Cubs helped the home team record a 4-2 victory and snap Buffalo's two-game winning streak.

Trenton Wallace started for the Bisons and went five innings in a no decision. The University of Iowa product allowed just three base hits and struck out six in his fifth start of the season. He has struck out six or more batters in three straight starts, dating back to April 19 at Syracuse.

The Bisons offense was able to take advantage of a Michael Stefanic leadoff base hit in the top of the fourth inning to push across the game's first run. Stefanic and Joey Loperfido had back-to-back base hits that allowed Will Robertson to add an RBI fielder's choice to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead over the I-Cubs. The Bisons twice in the inning were able to keep Iowa from recording a double play, allowing Buffalo to score first.

Jonatan Clase would add his first RBI of the season with a one out base hit to right field that scored Rainer Nunez, extending Buffalo's lead to 2-0. Nunez reached base on a walk by Cubs' reliever Brooks Kriske. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and to third on an errant throw by Moises Ballesteros. That allowed Clase to add the run driven in on his lone hit of the night.

Iowa scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning against Wallace to tie the game 2-2. Christian Franklin reached base on a one-out error, followed by a Greg Allen hit by pitch to put two runners on base. Chase Strumpf collected a two-run triple to center field that tied the game at two. Strumpf finished the night one for three with the pivotal base hit.

The Cubs would score two more times in the bottom of the seventh against Paxton Schultz to defeat the Bisons. Ballesteros extended his hitting streak to a season-best 18 games with a two-out single to left field that scored Matt Shaw. The base hit gave Iowa a 3-2 lead, they would score one more run for a 4-2 advantage one batter later. Jonathan Long added an RBI double to put Buffalo behind by a pair of runs.

The Bisons had a chance in the top of the eighth inning when three straight batters walked with two outs. However, Ethan Roberts came out of the bullpen and recorded a strikeout to end the threat.

The Bisons and I-Cubs are scheduled to meet for game five of the series on Saturday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. EDT from Principal Park. Countdown to Bisons Baseball with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starts pregame coverage at 3:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com.

