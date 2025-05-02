Indians Silence Storm Chasers with Two-Hit Shutout

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Behind 6.0 scoreless frames from starter Braxton Ashcraft, the Indianapolis Indians blanked the Omaha Storm Chasers, 6-0, with just two hits allowed on Friday night at Werner Park.

Ashcraft (W, 3-2), fired in 47 of his 77 pitches for strikes en route to six strikeouts, his first quality start and first scoreless outing of the season to jumpstart Indy's first 9.0-inning shutout of the season. Ryder Ryan and Isaac Mattson closed out the game with 3.0 hitless frames combined. It was also Indianapolis' second shutout of the road trip after silencing St. Paul in 7.0 innings in a doubleheader opener on April 25.

Alika Williams kicked off the scoring in the top of the third inning when a ground ball up the middle bounced off the second base bag into center field. A three-run fifth inning against starter Thomas Hatch (L, 0-2) then padded the score for the Indians (16-13) with a Nick Yorke single and two-baggers from Nick Solak and Jack Suwinski.

Following a sacrifice fly by Williams, Yorke launched his third homer of the season to straightaway center field to extend the lead, 6-0.

Omaha (11-18) left one runner in scoring position following back-to-back walks with two outs in the seventh inning.

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue the six-game series on Saturday at 7:35 PM. Carson Fulmer (1-2, 4.74) will take the bump for Indianapolis while Omaha has yet to name a starter.

