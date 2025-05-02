Morales Blasts Two Homers, Saints Win Rain Shortened Game One of Doubleheader 6-4; Game Two Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints are now one postponement away from reaching double digits. Jeferson Morales hit two home runs for the first time in his career and the Saints won a rain shortened first game of a doubleheader, that ended in the top of the sixth inning, over the Columbus Clippers 6-4 on Friday night at Huntington Park. Game two was postponed due to rain, the Saints ninth postponement of the season, and the two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday.
Three batters into the game the Saints took a 2-0 lead. Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a double to right and with one out Morales drilled a two-run homer to left, his first of the night and third of the season.
The Saints added a run in the second inning when Mike Ford led off with a walk, moved to second on a Will Holland single to left, and scored on a Fitzgerald single to right, increasing the lead to 3-0.
Walks hurt Saints starter Marco Raya in the bottom of the inning as he put the first two hitters on with a free pass. After a ground out moved the runners up, the Clippers got on the board with a sacrifice lineout by Milan Tolentino cutting the Saints lead to 3-1.
Raya's control continued to escape him in the third. Christian Cairo led off the inning with a walk. An infield single to first by Petey Halpin put runners at first and second. Yordy's Valdes cut the Saints lead to 3-2 with an RBI single to left. Will Brennan knotted the game at three with an RBI double to right. Back-to-back walks forced in a run and gave the Clippers a 4-3 lead.
Mike Ford knotted the game at four in the fourth with a leadoff solo homer to right, his sixth of the season and third in four games.
The biggest inning proved to be the top of the fifth because the Saints plated two runs before the rain came. In the fifth Morales did something he had never done in 440 previous Minor League games. He led off the inning with a solo homer to left-center, his second of the game and fourth of the season, putting the Saints up 5-4. It was the first time in his career he homered twice in a game. Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with an infield single to first. A groundout moved him to second and Ford's single to right-center put Rodriguez at third. Anthony Prato made it 6-4 with a single to left.
Travis Adam worked around a two on, two-out jam in the fifth, stranding the tying runs at the corners.
In the sixth, the first two batters were retired when the rain came and the tarp went on the field. After more than an hour delay, the came was called, but it was an official game.
Royce Lewis finished his fifth Major League rehab game 0-4.
The two teams will try for the fourth time this week to play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1:05 p.m. (CT). Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 0.00) to the mound in game one against Clippers RHP Parker Messick (1-1, 3.22). In game two the Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 1.93) to the mound against Clippers RHP Trenton Denholm (0-1, 8.10). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Early Offense Not Enough for Bisons in Iowa on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Nine-Run Fourth Propels Bulls to 11-0 Battering of Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start in Sounds 4-1 Win over Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Walk off IronPigs in Wild Back-And-Forth Barnburner - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Drop Wacky, Wild, See-Saw Contest to Red Wings as Otto Kemp Drives in Four with Four Hits - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Offense Ignites To Defeat Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Baddoo, Navigato Club Home Runs in Loss to WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Fends off RailRiders Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Morales Blasts Two Homers, Saints Win Rain Shortened Game One of Doubleheader 6-4; Game Two Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Game Two Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Koperniak Attacks Bats Pitching to Take Game Four of Series - Memphis Redbirds
- May 2 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Tim Elko Named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month - Charlotte Knights
- Beeter Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Set to Host Norfolk Tides Starting on May 6th - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Tickets for Weekend Games May 2-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sting, Big Time Wrestling, Coming to Truist Field on July 25 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds, Stripers Split Thursday Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Morales Blasts Two Homers, Saints Win Rain Shortened Game One of Doubleheader 6-4; Game Two Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday
- Blame It on the Rain: Game Two of Saints-Clippers Doubleheader Postponed by Rain, Play Two Friday
- Saints Start Strong, But Fall 5-2 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader
- How the Turn Tables, Saints Win Back-To-Back Games at Huntington Park for First Time in Franchise History, 8-7 in 11
- Feline Friends for Life, Saints Bring Back Cat Video Festival on August 14