Syracuse Fends off RailRiders Rally

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 6-3 to the Syracuse Mets on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh, but the Mets recaptured the advantage in the home half of the inning and snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game winning streak.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Donovan Walton doubled on the first pitch of the inning from RailRiders starter Brandon Leibrandt and scored on a two-base hit by Drew Gilbert. With two outs, Joey Meneses looped a single to right to plate Gilbert and extend the Syracuse lead.

Felipe De La Cruz held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check over the first six innings, striking out nine, walking none and allowing just one hit.

After Syracuse extended the lead to 3-0 with a walk and a run-scoring double against MLB Rehabber Clayton Beeter in the bottom of the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre evened the score at three apiece in the top of the seventh. T.J. Rumfield singled off Tyler Zuber and advanced to third on a double by Alex Jackson. Both scored on a two-base hit from Dominic Smith to cut the Mets lead to one. Jake Gatewood reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Smith to score the game-tying run.

Syracuse, however, responded quickly and rebuilt its three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh. The Mets loaded the bases and regained the lead when Geoff Hartlieb walked Walton. Gilbert added a sac fly and Jon Singleton's RBI single against Rob Zastryzny closed the scoring.

Leibrandt allowed two runs on three hits over four innings in his return from the 7-Day Injured List. Beeter allowed a run on a hit and walk in his lone inning of work with two strikeouts. Hartlieb (2-2) suffered the loss while Zuber (1-0) vultured the win. Anthony Gose worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

Erick Leal takes the ball for the RailRiders on Saturday as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse continue this set at 6:35 P.M. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 6, to host the Rochester Red Wings for a six-day, seven-game series. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

