De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - In his Triple-A debut, Felipe De La Cruz dazzled with six scoreless innings, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 6-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. De La Cruz struck out nine batters during the game and retied the final 17 batters he faced.
Syracuse (14-17) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a spark at the top of the order. Donovan Walton led off with a double, and Drew Gilbert hit another double off the wall in right-center field to bring Walton home and put the Mets ahead, 1-0. Later in the inning, Joey Meneses pushed an RBI single into right field that scored Gilbert to make it 2-0.
For the next five innings, Syracuse held a 2-0 lead thanks to fantastic pitching from De La Cruz. The 23-year-old left-hander tossed six innings and only allowed one hit, didn't walk anyone, and struck out nine while retiring 18 of the 20 batters he faced.
In the seventh inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's (15-15) offense came alive. The RailRiders scored three runs to tie the game at 3-3, putting pressure on the Mets lineup to score again.
Syracuse came out swinging in the bottom of the seventh and stormed back to retake the lead. To start the frame, Gilberto Celestino singled, Luke Ritter walked, and Hayden Senger singled. With the bases loaded, Walton drew a walk to score Celestino and put the Mets in front, 4-3. The next batter, Gilbert, hit a sacrifice fly to right field that brought in Ritter to give Syracuse a 5-3 lead. To continue the hot hitting, Jon Singleton smacked an RBI single into right field that scored Senger and put the Mets ahead, 6-3.
In the final two frames, the Syracuse bullpen stepped up to shut it down. Rico Garcia tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Anthony Gose closed the door in the ninth to secure the victory.
Syracuse continues its six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night with game five. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Felipe De La Cruz
(Kylie Richelle)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Early Offense Not Enough for Bisons in Iowa on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Nine-Run Fourth Propels Bulls to 11-0 Battering of Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start in Sounds 4-1 Win over Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Walk off IronPigs in Wild Back-And-Forth Barnburner - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Drop Wacky, Wild, See-Saw Contest to Red Wings as Otto Kemp Drives in Four with Four Hits - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Offense Ignites To Defeat Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Baddoo, Navigato Club Home Runs in Loss to WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Fends off RailRiders Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Morales Blasts Two Homers, Saints Win Rain Shortened Game One of Doubleheader 6-4; Game Two Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Game Two Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Koperniak Attacks Bats Pitching to Take Game Four of Series - Memphis Redbirds
- May 2 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Tim Elko Named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month - Charlotte Knights
- Beeter Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Set to Host Norfolk Tides Starting on May 6th - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Tickets for Weekend Games May 2-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sting, Big Time Wrestling, Coming to Truist Field on July 25 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds, Stripers Split Thursday Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night
- Singleton Reaches Base Four Times But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 19-8, on Thursday Night
- Mets Drop Wednesday Doubleheader to RailRiders
- Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday at 4:05 p.m.
- Syracuse Scores 26 Runs on Sunday in Doubleheader Sweep against Worcester