De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets pitcher Felipe De La Cruz

Syracuse, NY - In his Triple-A debut, Felipe De La Cruz dazzled with six scoreless innings, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 6-3 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. De La Cruz struck out nine batters during the game and retied the final 17 batters he faced.

Syracuse (14-17) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a spark at the top of the order. Donovan Walton led off with a double, and Drew Gilbert hit another double off the wall in right-center field to bring Walton home and put the Mets ahead, 1-0. Later in the inning, Joey Meneses pushed an RBI single into right field that scored Gilbert to make it 2-0.

For the next five innings, Syracuse held a 2-0 lead thanks to fantastic pitching from De La Cruz. The 23-year-old left-hander tossed six innings and only allowed one hit, didn't walk anyone, and struck out nine while retiring 18 of the 20 batters he faced.

In the seventh inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's (15-15) offense came alive. The RailRiders scored three runs to tie the game at 3-3, putting pressure on the Mets lineup to score again.

Syracuse came out swinging in the bottom of the seventh and stormed back to retake the lead. To start the frame, Gilberto Celestino singled, Luke Ritter walked, and Hayden Senger singled. With the bases loaded, Walton drew a walk to score Celestino and put the Mets in front, 4-3. The next batter, Gilbert, hit a sacrifice fly to right field that brought in Ritter to give Syracuse a 5-3 lead. To continue the hot hitting, Jon Singleton smacked an RBI single into right field that scored Senger and put the Mets ahead, 6-3.

In the final two frames, the Syracuse bullpen stepped up to shut it down. Rico Garcia tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Anthony Gose closed the door in the ninth to secure the victory.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night with game five. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

