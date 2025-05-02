Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights' longest winning streak since 2015 was snapped on Friday night by the Norfolk Tides. Charlotte, winners of seven straight, dropped their first contest in over a week by a final score of 11-3. Despite the lopsided margin, the Knights battled throughout and nearly pulled even late in the game.
Norfolk used a five-run second inning to build an early lead. Zach DeLoach tripled and scored in the bottom of the third to put the Knights in the run column. The Tides extended their lead back out to five runs at 6-1 but the reigning Chicago White Sox Player of the Month, Tim Elko, belted a solo Home Run in the sixth. The blast was Elko's league-leading tenth of the season.
The Knights mounted another rally in the seventh inning that made the game very interesting. Kyle Teel and Andre Lipcius began the frame with back-to-back hits. That led to a run and a 6-3 game. A Nick Maton walk brought the tying run to the plate, still with no outs. Oscar Colas then lined into a double-play.
DeLoach walked and once again the potential tying run stepped to the plate. A line out off the bat of Dominic Fletcher ended the threat. Norfolk countered with five runs in the top of the eighth and Charlotte went down quietly in their final two turns at the dish.
Knights reliever Caleb Freeman pitched his seventh straight scoreless outing to begin the season. In 10.1 innings pitched this year, the right-hander has allowed three hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts. James Karinchak churred out a scoreless inning and lowered his season ERA to a sparkling 1.76.
The series continues on Saturday afternoon with a special 1:05pm ET game at Truist Field. The Knights can clinch the series with a victory.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Early Offense Not Enough for Bisons in Iowa on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Nine-Run Fourth Propels Bulls to 11-0 Battering of Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start in Sounds 4-1 Win over Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Walk off IronPigs in Wild Back-And-Forth Barnburner - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Drop Wacky, Wild, See-Saw Contest to Red Wings as Otto Kemp Drives in Four with Four Hits - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Offense Ignites To Defeat Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Baddoo, Navigato Club Home Runs in Loss to WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Fends off RailRiders Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Morales Blasts Two Homers, Saints Win Rain Shortened Game One of Doubleheader 6-4; Game Two Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Game Two Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Koperniak Attacks Bats Pitching to Take Game Four of Series - Memphis Redbirds
- May 2 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Tim Elko Named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month - Charlotte Knights
- Beeter Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Set to Host Norfolk Tides Starting on May 6th - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Tickets for Weekend Games May 2-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sting, Big Time Wrestling, Coming to Truist Field on July 25 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds, Stripers Split Thursday Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides
- Tim Elko Named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month
- Sting, Big Time Wrestling, Coming to Truist Field on July 25
- Lipcius, Narvaez Both Homer in Knights Victory
- Julks Smokes Walk-Off Single in Thrilling 9-8 Knights Win