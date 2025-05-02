Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights' longest winning streak since 2015 was snapped on Friday night by the Norfolk Tides. Charlotte, winners of seven straight, dropped their first contest in over a week by a final score of 11-3. Despite the lopsided margin, the Knights battled throughout and nearly pulled even late in the game.

Norfolk used a five-run second inning to build an early lead. Zach DeLoach tripled and scored in the bottom of the third to put the Knights in the run column. The Tides extended their lead back out to five runs at 6-1 but the reigning Chicago White Sox Player of the Month, Tim Elko, belted a solo Home Run in the sixth. The blast was Elko's league-leading tenth of the season.

The Knights mounted another rally in the seventh inning that made the game very interesting. Kyle Teel and Andre Lipcius began the frame with back-to-back hits. That led to a run and a 6-3 game. A Nick Maton walk brought the tying run to the plate, still with no outs. Oscar Colas then lined into a double-play.

DeLoach walked and once again the potential tying run stepped to the plate. A line out off the bat of Dominic Fletcher ended the threat. Norfolk countered with five runs in the top of the eighth and Charlotte went down quietly in their final two turns at the dish.

Knights reliever Caleb Freeman pitched his seventh straight scoreless outing to begin the season. In 10.1 innings pitched this year, the right-hander has allowed three hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts. James Karinchak churred out a scoreless inning and lowered his season ERA to a sparkling 1.76.

The series continues on Saturday afternoon with a special 1:05pm ET game at Truist Field. The Knights can clinch the series with a victory.

