Nine-Run Fourth Propels Bulls to 11-0 Battering of Jumbo Shrimp
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - A nine-run fourth inning catapulted the Durham Bulls to a fifth straight win, 11-0 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night before a paid attendance of 8,928 at the DBAP.
As part of Durham's (20-11) nine run inning, the Bulls sent 12 hitters to the plate. Tanner Murray singled home two runs, with Bob Seymour skidding a two-run double inside the right field line. Later in the inning, Jamie Westbrook capped the frame with a three-run homer to left-center.
Joe Boyle (W, 2-2) threw six magnificent scoreless innings, needing just 64 pitches to fan 10 hitters across his outing. Cole Sulser, Joey Gerber and Paul Gervase each tossed a scoreless inning to complete Durham's third shutout win of the season.
Jacksonville (21-10) outhit the Bulls in the game 8-7, but all eight hits were singles. Durham drew seven walks and had two batters hit by a pitch. Of those nine baserunners, seven scored.
Ryan Weathers (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in a major league rehab for the Miami Marlins. Weathers, sidelined since mid-March with a forearm injury, worked just 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. Weathers threw 62 pitches, and just 32 for strikes.
Four-for-four: The Bulls won their fourth straight in the series against the Jumbo Shrimp, and have outscored Jacksonville 31-11 in the series. The win pulled third place Durham to within two games of first-place Lehigh Valley and one of second place Jacksonville.
Seymour's Production: Bob Seymour doubled in two runs in the fourth inning, giving him 10 RBI in the Jacksonville series. Seymour is 6-17 with three homers.
Delayed Start: Friday night's game was delayed by 90 minutes due to a power outage in the city of Durham. A traffic accident occurring around 4:30 PM caused the outage to a multi-block area in the city. The game started at 8:05 PM instead of 6:35.
What's Next: Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.16) is slated to oppose Janson Junk (3-2, 2.67) on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
