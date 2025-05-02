Koperniak Attacks Bats Pitching to Take Game Four of Series
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game four of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 5-1 on Friday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
After a two-hour rain delay, right fielder Matt Koperniak drilled a two-run home run to start the scoring in the second inning. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. First baseman Matt Lloyd continued his fantastic stretch with a 2-for-3 day. Lloyd smacked an RBI double in the fourth inning, scored a run and reached via walk.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor tossed 4.2 innings in his second start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out three. Andre Granillo (4-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, struck out three and allowed two hits.
In his second MLB Rehab start, catcher Ivan Herrera went 2-for-3 and caught 5.0 innings before leaving the game as scheduled in the sixth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 2 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
