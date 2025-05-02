Koperniak Attacks Bats Pitching to Take Game Four of Series

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game four of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 5-1 on Friday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

After a two-hour rain delay, right fielder Matt Koperniak drilled a two-run home run to start the scoring in the second inning. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. First baseman Matt Lloyd continued his fantastic stretch with a 2-for-3 day. Lloyd smacked an RBI double in the fourth inning, scored a run and reached via walk.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor tossed 4.2 innings in his second start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out three. Andre Granillo (4-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, struck out three and allowed two hits.

In his second MLB Rehab start, catcher Ivan Herrera went 2-for-3 and caught 5.0 innings before leaving the game as scheduled in the sixth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 2 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.