SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-14) vs. Syracuse Mets (13-17)

May 2, 2025 | Game 30 | Road Game 19 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 2.00) vs. RH Felipe De La Cruz (No Record)

Leibrandt: Activated from IL today; Allowed 1 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP on 4/16 @ DUR 2/ 2 K & 1 BB

De La Cruz: Triple-A Debut; 0-1 with a 1.98 ERA for Binghamton; 20 K & 3 BB over 13.2 IP

LAST TIME OUT- SYRACUSE, NY (May 1, 2025) -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pummeled the Syracuse Mets 19-8 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Jose Rojas homered three times and drove in eight to help the RailRiders win their third straight.

Everson Pereira gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Mets starter Joander Suarez walked Ismael Munguia, Pereira unleashed his fourth home run of the year, 356 feet to left, for the early edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added four in the third inning. T.J. Rumfield singled in Munguia to extend the lead and Rojas hit a three-run home run 404 feet to right for a 6-0 advantage. Syracuse sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on four hits, keyed by a three-run double by Joey Meneses. The RailRiders got half of that back in the top of the fourth when reliever Dedniel Nunez balked in two runs for an 8-4 SWB lead. The Mets rallied again, however, countering with a three-run homer from Jon Singleton to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to one at 8-7. In the top of the sixth, Pereira and Rumfield each walked and Jesus Rodriguez singled to load the bases. Dominic Smith's RBI single built a 9-7 advantage. Rojas launched a 1-1 offering from Jordan Gerber to right for the RailRiders first grand slam of the season and a 13-7 lead.

Pereira went deep again in the eighth to put SWB up 14-7. His second of the night went 430 feet to straightaway centerfield, traveling 110.5 mph off the bat.

Rojas skyed his third homer of the night in the eighth. After the Mets plated their final run of the night in the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders capped the scoring with a four-spot in the top of the ninth

HIP HIP, JOSE!- Jose Rojas became the first RailRiders player to have a three-homer, eight-RBI game since Jake Bauers accomplished the feat on April 16, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field. Rojas is one of five players to drive in eight in a single game; one shy of Mark Budzinski's single-game mark of nine on July 25, 2004, versus Toledo.

AN ALL-TIMER- Nineteen runs on Thursday matches the fifth most scored in a single game in franchise history. Twenty-three hits ties the fourth most in any one game.

ACTIVATED- Brandon Leibrandt and Braden Shewmake were activated from the 7-Day Injured list today. Both were placed on the IL on April 17 during the Durham series. Leibrandt makes the start in game four of the series. He faced Syracuse on April 3, striking out five over five innings on 75 pitches, garnering his lone win of the year. Shewmake was hitting .222 over games played with two home runs, seven batted in and 11 walks.

VAMOS VIVAS- Jorbit Vivas has been recalled by New York. The Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chishom, Jr. on the injured list and brought Vivas back into the fold hoping to have him make his Major League debut. The infielder is hitting a team-best .319 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with two home runs and 15 runs batted in.

NEW DIGS- New York claimed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday and optioned him to the RailRiders. He hit .192 for Atlanta over 16 games and .200 for Gwinnett over 11 games. In 491 Major League games over five seasons, the 28-year-old holds a .251 career average with 58 home runs and 208 runs batted in.

STREAKING- Jesús Rodríguez has reached safely in all 14 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .500 on-base percentage so far, with 19 hits and 12 walks over his 14 games. The 14-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

CAREER-HIGH MATCHED- Sean Boyle's nine-strikeout effort in the nightcap Wednesday matched his career-best effort, accomplished five other times during his career, most recently as April 11, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery. It was the second-best single-game performance by a RailRiders arm this year, surpassed only by Allan Winans 10 K game last Wednesday.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Wednesday's work was the fourth and fifth shutouts of the season out of 14 total wins. The 2024 pitching staff totaled eight shutout wins over 89 wins and 149 games played.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off on Thursday and begins a new series with Tampa Bay in the Bronx tonight. Max Fried gets the ball Friday against Ryan Pepiot... Somerset dropped a 5-1 final to Richmond. Alexander Vargas drove in the lone run for the Patriots... Hudson Valley fell 9-2 to Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws tagged started Josh Grosz for seven runs over 4.2 innings of work... Tampa was blanked 1-0 by Bradenton. Griffin Herring struck out 11 over 6.2 innings in the defeat.

