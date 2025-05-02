St. Paul at Columbus Game Two Postponed
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's second game of the doubleheader between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 3rd. First pitch is TBD.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics
