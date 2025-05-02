Sounds Set to Host Norfolk Tides Starting on May 6th

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds welcome the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) to First Horizon Park for the first of two homestands in May. The series will start on Tuesday, May 6, and brings with it multiple theme nights, daily promotions, and another two gate giveaways.

As always, Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday gets the series started on May 6 and will feature a pre-game performance by Borderless Arts Tennessee. It's a race to the gates to secure a Lightweight Hoodie giveaway presented by FlipSeats for the first 1,000 fans for Racing Night on Wednesday, May 7. Throwback Thursday will still feature discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products in the stands but leave the throwback threads at home because the team will take the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers on May 8 against the Tides. Your weekend at First Horizon Park begins with Friday Fireworks presented by Fox 17 and the team will celebrate API Heritage Night at the ballpark with special performances pre- and post-game. Vihuelas de Nashville take the field for the first time at home on Saturday, May 10. A Vihuelas Snapback giveaway presented by Advance Financial will be waiting for the first 1,000 fans. Celebrate Mother's Day at the ballpark with the Sounds as the series wraps up with another Sunday Family Funday on May 11th. Through this special ticket bundle, all moms get in for free and are invited to join their kids in rounding the bases postgame.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, May 6 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Borderless Arts TN Pre-Game Performance from 6:00-6:10 p.m. - Borderless Arts Tennessee is a statewide organization committed to inclusive and accessible arts programs for people with disabilities to enhance educational curriculum, enrich creative expression, empower career development, and encourage community engagement.

Wednesday, May 7 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Sounds Lightweight Hoodie Giveaway presented by FlipSeats (first 1,000 fans)

Racing Night - We're celebrating going fast and hopefully a lot of laps around the bases for the Sounds on Racing Night. In partnership with Nashville Speedway, they will bring out a pace car and have it on display for fans underneath the scoreboard. Driver Ross Chastain will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and Nashville Speedway will be giving out prize packs and tickets throughout the night.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Thursday, May 8 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly - Did Someone Say Dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products in the stands

Friday, May 9 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fox 17 - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

API Heritage Night - Join us in celebrating Asian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Night. Available through this offer - an exclusive shirt designed by local artist - This One Character - that showcases the vibrant heritage of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities. We'll have a lantern crafting station on the concourse and local vendors to showcase art, jewelry, and more! There will be a pre-game performance by Royal Lao Classical Dancers of TN at 6:00 p.m. Stick around for a post-game performance by the Lion Dance team of Vietnamese American Association of Middle Tennessee and a dazzling fireworks show! $5 of each ticket sold will be donated to API Middle Tennessee.

Saturday, May 10 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Enjoy a pre-game set by DJ Yamil Conga.

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers - Join us as the Sounds transform into Las Vihuelas. A vihuela is a classic Mexican guitar and is typically of higher pitch than the classic guitar you might hear on Broadway! With Latin beats filling the air and community engagement at the heart of the event, it's a festive and inclusive night that brings the spirit of Latin culture to the game.

Vihuelas Snapback Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (First 1,000 fans)

Sunday, May 11 vs. Norfolk - 2:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.

Player autographs on the concourse pregame starting at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon Bank

Mother's Day with the Nashville Sounds- Celebrate Mother's Day with your family for a day filled with excitement at First Horizon Park. Join the Nashville Sounds for a special Mother's Day matchup against the Norfolk Tides. Through this exclusive ticket bundle, Moms enter for FREE! Simply select the total number of tickets based on the full group attending, and we'll automatically take care of Mom's ticket. Moms can make their own vinyl record craft station at the ballpark and all moms are invited to round the bases with their kids postgame in addition to post-game catch on the field for Mom's and their kids.

Youth Sports Sunday presented by Delta Dental - Join us for a pregame youth sports parade around the field starting at 1:15 p.m.

