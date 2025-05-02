Tim Elko Named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Earlier today the Chicago White Sox announced their March/April Minor League Player of the Month. The recipient was Charlotte Knights first-baseman Tim Elko. The White Sox also named Birmingham pitcher Grant Taylor as the Pitcher of the Month.

Elko, 26, recorded a .367/.448/.711 (33-for-90) slash line with four doubles, nine home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks, 18 runs scored and a 1.159 OPS over 25 games with Charlotte in March/April. He reached base safely in 23 of his 24 games started and hit safely in 21 of those contests. Elko homered eight times in a span of 10 games from April 16-27.

Elko, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, led the minors in March/April in slugging percentage, tied for the lead in home runs and ranked fourth in OPS and total bases with 64. He also ranked among Class AAA leaders in slugging percentage (1st), home runs (T1st), OPS (2nd), batting average (4th), total bases (4th) and on-base percentage (5th).

Elko, who was selected by the White Sox in the 10th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, leads all minor leagues since 2023 with 339 hits, is tied for the lead with 199 RBI and ranks second with 568 total bases.

Elko and the Knights are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. The Knights take on the Norfolk Tides this evening at 7:04pm ET.

