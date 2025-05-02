Chasers Held to 2 Hits in 6-0 Loss to Indy

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost a second straight game and third of four this week with the Indianapolis Indians, a 6-0 shutout loss Friday night at Werner Park.

The Indians scored a run in the third on an RBI single off Omaha starter Thomas Hatch and led the rest of the night, knocking Hatch out of the game with three more runs in the fifth.

Junior Fernandez surrendered a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, working 1.1 innings of relief behind Hatch. Cruz Noriega allowed a solo homer in the seventh, then worked a scoreless eighth before Ryan Hendrix pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Joey Wiemer collected Omaha's first hit of the game in the second inning, a two-out single. Cam Devanney singled in the fourth but the Chasers were held hitless the rest of the night.

John Rave drew a leadoff walk in the first, then Harold Castro and Wiemer walked back-to-back in the seventh inning, but Omaha could not get a runner past second base in the team's third shutout loss of the year.

The Storm Chasers return to action Saturday at 6:35 p.m. CT for the fifth game of the series with Indianapolis.

