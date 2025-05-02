Sting, Big Time Wrestling, Coming to Truist Field on July 25

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights are proud to present Big Time Wrestling at Truist Field on Friday, July 25! Headlining the event is none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Sting. A total of eight hard-hitting matchups will take place in the ring, which will be positioned right on top of home plate.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has held 26 championships and was voted Pro Wrestling Illustrated "Most Popular Wrestler of the Year" on four occasions. He is considered one of the greatest fan favorites of all time. "I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world," said Sting. "As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I've decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it's 2025 or never. Wow."

"Charlotte has always been a special place for me," The Icon continues, "It is so steeped in wrestling history that competing there was unlike wrestling in any other city in the world. I always felt it was an honor to do battle in the same Charlotte ring where so many of the true legends had some of their greatest matches. I am so happy to be returning to Charlotte on July 25th and meeting with all the fans at Big Time Wrestling. It's going to be a special night."

A limited number of on-field, first row, VIP tickets are available. A select number of Luxury Suites are also available for booking. Additional ticket options include on the field, in the Home Plate Club, in the Diamond Lounge, and both the Field Box and General Admission sections of the seating bowl.

Tickets to Big Time Wrestling at Truist Field can be accessed here.

Gates to the ballpark open at 5:00pm and the wrestlers will be available to sign autographs and take pictures with fans from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Each wrestler competing will have a designated table on the concourse. Bell time is 8:00pm and the event will run for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.

Autographs or photos with the wrestlers will be available for an additional charge, determined and processed by the wrestler. Event tickets do not include or guarantee an autograph or photo from any of the wrestlers.

A separate "Meet and Greet" ticket must be purchased ahead of time at BTWTIX.com in order to meet Sting.

Event tickets can also be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.

