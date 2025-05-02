Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-23)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Alan Rangel (2-0, 4.55) vs. RHP Michael Soroka (NR)

MAY SHOWERS: The Rochester Red Wings fell to Lehigh Valley once again Thursday afternoon, this time by a score of 8-1...CF ROBERT HASSELL III tied his career-high with four hits in four at-bats and drove in the Red Wings' only run of the ballgame from the sixth spot in the lineup...on the mound, RHP CHASE SOLESKY turned in 5.2 stellar innings in relief of starting pitcher RHP ANDRY LARA ...Rochester looks to snap their five-game losing streak tonight, sending rehabbing MLB veteran RHP MICHAEL SOROKA to the mound against IronPigs RHP Alan Rangel.

KING ROBERT: CF ROBERT HASSELL III went a perfect 4-for-4 with four singles and the lone RBI of the night for the Red Wings, his first four-hit performance at the Triple-A level and third of his professional career...he now has eight multi-hit games this season, tied with BRADY HOUSE for most on the team...

Hassell III is the first Rochester outfielder to log four hits at Innovative Field since Derek Hill on 7/18/2023 against DUR.

Across six Thursday games this season, the lefty bat is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a .391 on-base percentage.

PINCK PANTHER: Out of the fifth spot in the order, LF ANDREW PINCKNEY reached base twice last night via a double and a single, while scoring a run to finish 2-for-4...Pinckney has hit fifth in the lineup in 10 games this season, and carries a .324 batting average (11-for-34) with a .439 OBP and .880 OPS in those outings.

YOU CAN BANK ON CHASE: RHP CHASE SOLESKY came on in the second and limited Lehigh Valley to a pair of earned runs on three hits across a season-high 5.2 innings of work, while striking out four and walking none...the right-hander has logged a 2.53 ERA (3 ER/10.2 IP) across his last two outings, with 11 strikeouts and three walks...

This was the longest relief outing of his professional career.

ZACH ATTACK: RHP ZACH BRZYKCY fired 1.0 scoreless inning in relief yesterday afternoon, allowing one hit while striking out a pair...through 12 appearances at the Triple-A level in his professional career dating back to his debut on 9/21/2022, the Virginia Tech product has allowed just two earned runs (1.38 ERA) across 13.0 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts and four walks.

ONE STEP CLOSER: RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. made his Triple-A debut in relief last night, allowing two earned on two hits...the Washington Nationals No. 23-ranked prospect is the 22nd pitcher, and 38th player overall, to wear a Red Wings uniform this season...Grissom Jr. is the son of MLB veteran Marquis Grissom, a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner who played 2,165 Major League games with six different teams, including the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

