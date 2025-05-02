Red Wings Walk off IronPigs in Wild Back-And-Forth Barnburner

In a wild battle Friday night that saw the lead change hands three times and both teams combine for 37 total hits, the Rochester Red Wings stormed back from a late deficit, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extras before walking off the IronPigs, 15-14, in the 10th. Rochester jumped out to an early lead with back-to-back home runs from LF Andrew Pinckney and CF Robert Hassell III, but saw the IronPigs chip away before erupting for seven runs in the ninth to take the lead. Undeterred, the Red Wings answered with a three-run surge of their own and sealed the win in extras with C Andrew Knizner's clutch two-run single, capping a roller-coaster afternoon at Innovative Field.

Rochester piled up 22 total hits in the victory, most in a game by a Red Wings offense since they erupted for the same amount against the same opponent on September 18, 2022.

The Red Wings came out hot in the first as RF Daylen Lile opened with a double and scored on a two-bagger down the left-field line from 3B Brady House. After a groundout moved House to third, Andrew Pinckney crushed a two-run homer to center, his fourth of the season, to give the Red Wings a 3-0 lead. Robert Hassell III followed with a 431-foot solo shot of his own to dead center field, his first Triple-A homer, to push the early lead to four.

The IronPigs got on the board in the third when 2B Rafael Lantigua launched a solo homer of his own to center. LF Justin Crawford followed with a single and moved to third on a base hit from CF Brandon Marsh, but the Red Wings escaped further trouble thanks to a fantastic diving play up the middle from SS Jackson Cluff to keep the score at 4-1.

Rochester padded their lead in the fifth, kicked off by Andrew Pinckney, who reached on a soft single to shallow left. Robert Hassell III then delivered a big blow, launching his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to center on an 0-2 pitch to push Rochester's lead to 6-1. This was the Tennessee native's first multi-homer game since April 23, 2022, with High-A Fort Wayne (SD), and third of his professional career.

The Red Wings tacked on two more runs in the sixth as Jackson Cluff led off with a single to left before he was caught trying to steal second, the first of his Triple-A career (25-for-25 coming into tonight). Daylen Lile then worked a walk, and Brady House reached second on a throwing error, putting runners at the corners. DH Franchy Cordero delivered a single through the right side, plating one run before another before House crossed the plate on a fielding error in the outfield to make it 8-1 in favor of the Red Wings after six innings of play.

The IronPigs mounted a big rally in the seventh, starting with consecutive singles from DH Cade Fergus and 2B Rafael Lantigua that set the table. Justin Crawford followed with an RBI single to left, and 3B Otto Kemp came through with a base hit up the middle to bring in another run. Brandon Marsh added a sacrifice fly to center, and 1B Buddy Kennedy later singled through the left side to cap a four-run frame. C Garrett Stubbs reached on an infield single to extend the threat before RHP Zach Brzykcy entered and ended the inning with a flyout, keeping the score at 8-5.

Robert Hassell III collected his third hit of the afternoon with a leadoff single to right-center to kick off the seventh, continuing his standout night at the plate. Andrew Knizner reached after wearing a pitch, setting the table for Jackson Cluff, who punched an RBI single to the opposite field that allowed Hassell III to trot home. Brady House then roped a double down the third-base line, bringing Knizner home to pad Rochester's lead, 10-5.

The IronPigs scratched across a run in the eighth as Rafael Lantigua roped a double to right-center and moved to third on a groundout. Otto Kemp kept his big day going, driving in Lantigua with a single to left and advancing to second on a misplay in the outfield. RHP Jack Sinclair came on in relief and shut the door with a groundout to end the frame, keeping the Red Wings in front, 10-6.

After holding Rochester scoreless in the bottom half, Lehigh Valley mounted a relentless ninth-inning rally, chipping away at the Red Wings' four-run lead. With one out, a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back walks loaded the bases, and Cade Fergus delivered a two-run single through the right side to make it 10-8. Two wild pitches followed, each bringing home a run, quickly leveling the score at ten apiece. Otto Kemp then laced a two-run double to left-center, giving Lehigh Valley a 12-10 advantage. Brandon Marsh added an RBI single to stretch it to 13-10, and Gabriel Rincones Jr. capped the seven-run frame with a sacrifice fly to right. The IronPigs sent 11 to the plate in the inning, flipping a four-run deficit into a three-run lead.

The Red Wings opened the ninth with a groundout before 1B Juan Yepez singled to center, setting the stage for Jackson Cluff. The lefty bat smashed a two-run homer 421 feet to center, closing the gap to one run. Daylen Lile followed by legging out an infield single, and Brady House lined a base hit through the left side to put two aboard. After a pitching change, a fielder's choice off the bat of Franchy Cordero ultimately scored Lile after the throw scooted by the IronPigs first basemen. A wild nine innings resulted in 35 total hits with the two teams heading into extras tied at 13.

In the top of the 10th, the IronPigs played small ball to push across the go-ahead run. With Erick Brito starting at second, Garrett Stubbs laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third. Rodolfo Castro then lifted a sacrifice fly to foul territory in left, bringing Brito home to give Lehigh Valley a 14-13 lead.

The Red Wings staged a dramatic finish in the bottom of the 10th. Trey Lipscomb began the inning at second, and Andrew Pinckney poked a single into shallow right, setting up runners at the corners. Robert Hassell III was intentionally walked to load the bases, bringing Andrew Knizner to the plate. The MLB veteran delivered the decisive blow, lining a single to center that brought home both Lipscomb and Pinckney, sealing a 15-14 walk-off victory for Rochester.

RHP Michael Soroka took the ball first for Rochester on Friday night. The right-hander worked 5.0 solid innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, walking three, and striking out 11. He struck out all nine hitters in the IronPigs order, becoming the first Red Wings starter to do so since Wily Peralta on May 10, 2023. RHP Patrick Weigel followed in the sixth, covering 1.0 inning with two earned runs on two hits while striking out one. Southpaw Konnor Pilkington entered next, working 0.2 innings and allowing two earned on four hits. Zach Brzykcy added 1.0 inning, surrendering one earned on two hits while recording one strikeout. Jack Sinclair pitched 0.2 innings, giving up three earned runs with two walks. RHP Clay Helvey came on in the eighth, facing three batters and allowing three earned runs on one hit and two walks. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. covered 0.2 innings, allowing one earned on two hits in the ninth. RHP Carlos Romero covered the 10th to earn the victory, allowing just an unearned run in a hitless frame.

Rochester's Player of the Game in this wild back-and-forth affair is CF Robert Hassell III. For the second consecutive night, the No. 11 ranked prospect in the Nationals system picked up four hits, which included his first pair of Triple-A homers. He is 8-for-9 over the last two games, and becomes the first Red Wing with a four-hit performance back-to-back days since Eduardo Escobar on August 11 & 12 in 2013.

The Red Wings look to string together wins and pull themselves firmly back into the series Saturday afternoon. LHP Andrew Alvarez will take the ball for Rochester with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

