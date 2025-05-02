Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls scored nine runs in the fourth inning on Friday en route to an 11-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Jumbo Shrimp (21-10) starter Ryan Weathers (0-1) walked Carson Williams to begin a scoreless bottom of the first. After a strikeout and ground out, Eloy Jiménez walked. Tre' Morgan's RBI double put the first run on the board for the Bulls (20-11).
Tanner Murray walked to jumpstart the third. He moved to second on a ground out and scored on a Jiménez RBI single.
Durham broke things open in the fourth. With one out, Jamie Westbrook was hit by a pitch, Andrew Stevenson walked and Williams also drew a free pass to load the bases. Murray followed with a two-runs single to make it 4-0. Bob Seymour followed with a two-run double. After a ground out, Morgan was hit by a pitch. Tristan Peters continued the parade with an RBI single and Morgan scored on a passed to widen the gap to 8-0. Tres Barrera then drew a walk before Westbrook put the finishing touches on a nine-run inning with a three-run homer to make it 11-0.
Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Janson Junk (3-2, 2.67 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.16 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Early Offense Not Enough for Bisons in Iowa on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Streak Halted at Seven, Knights Fall to the Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Nine-Run Fourth Propels Bulls to 11-0 Battering of Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start in Sounds 4-1 Win over Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Walk off IronPigs in Wild Back-And-Forth Barnburner - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Fall 4-1 to Nashville Despite Wiles' 11-Strikeout Gem - Gwinnett Stripers
- 'Pigs Drop Wacky, Wild, See-Saw Contest to Red Wings as Otto Kemp Drives in Four with Four Hits - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Offense Ignites To Defeat Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Baddoo, Navigato Club Home Runs in Loss to WooSox - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Fends off RailRiders Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- De La Cruz Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Morales Blasts Two Homers, Saints Win Rain Shortened Game One of Doubleheader 6-4; Game Two Postponed, Doubleheader Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Game Two Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Koperniak Attacks Bats Pitching to Take Game Four of Series - Memphis Redbirds
- May 2 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Tim Elko Named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month - Charlotte Knights
- Beeter Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Set to Host Norfolk Tides Starting on May 6th - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Tickets for Weekend Games May 2-4 - Memphis Redbirds
- Sting, Big Time Wrestling, Coming to Truist Field on July 25 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds, Stripers Split Thursday Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, May 6-11
- Marlins Catcher Fortes to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville
- Jumbo Shrimp Falter Late in 7-6 Defeat