Nine-Run Bulls' Fourth Inning Bests Jumbo Shrimp

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls scored nine runs in the fourth inning on Friday en route to an 11-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jumbo Shrimp (21-10) starter Ryan Weathers (0-1) walked Carson Williams to begin a scoreless bottom of the first. After a strikeout and ground out, Eloy Jiménez walked. Tre' Morgan's RBI double put the first run on the board for the Bulls (20-11).

Tanner Murray walked to jumpstart the third. He moved to second on a ground out and scored on a Jiménez RBI single.

Durham broke things open in the fourth. With one out, Jamie Westbrook was hit by a pitch, Andrew Stevenson walked and Williams also drew a free pass to load the bases. Murray followed with a two-runs single to make it 4-0. Bob Seymour followed with a two-run double. After a ground out, Morgan was hit by a pitch. Tristan Peters continued the parade with an RBI single and Morgan scored on a passed to widen the gap to 8-0. Tres Barrera then drew a walk before Westbrook put the finishing touches on a nine-run inning with a three-run homer to make it 11-0.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Janson Junk (3-2, 2.67 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.16 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

