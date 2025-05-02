Beeter Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Clayton Beeter is scheduled to pitch for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Beeter, 26, was placed on New York's 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, with right shoulder impingement syndrome. He began his rehab assignment on April 20 with Tampa, striking out all four batters he faced. Hie rehab was transferred to Somerset on April 22 and he appeared in two games for the Patriots, allowing three runs on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks over two appearances spanning two innings.

The right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 2, 2022, in exchange for Joey Gallo. He made his Major League debut on Opening Day in 2024 and saw action in three games for the Yankees last year. He made 10 appearances for the RailRiders, including seven starts at the beginning of the season, with a 2.25 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 36 innings.

He is the second pitcher to make a rehab appearance for the RailRiders this season, joining reliever Ian Hamilton.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on May 6 to host the Rochester Red Wings for seven games over six days, including a doubleheader starting at 5:05 P.M. on May 7. For tickets, schedule updates and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

