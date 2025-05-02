Logan Henderson Spins Quality Start in Sounds 4-1 Win over Gwinnett

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA- Locked in a pitcher's duel for the majority of the game and held scoreless through five innings, the Sounds offense came alive late in the 4-1 on Friday night. Logan Henderson was magnificent on the mound once again for Nashville as he tossed his second straight quality start in Triple-A.

Entering the game with just two runs allowed over his last 22.0 IP, Henderson saw the Stripers take a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of hits. From there, the Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect surrendered just two hits and tallied five of his six strikeouts over the next five plus innings. Following Garrett Cooper's RBI single in the first, Henderson retired 15 of the next 16 batters he faced including nine straight in innings 3-5. A caught stealing from his battery mate Anthony Seigler helped erase a one-out single in his sixth and final inning of work ahead of inducing a pop out in foul territory to end his outing. Henderson was aided by Wes Clarke hauling in a couple of hard hit balls at first base to steal a couple of outs for his pitcher.

Nashville was held in check through the first five innings by Nathan Wiles who set a career-high with 10 strikeouts in the first five frames. The Sounds had managed just two hits in their first five trips to the plate and left both stranded in scoring position in the second inning. Andruw Monasterio started a three-run top of the sixth with a one-out double before Wiles collected his 11th strikeout of the game. One pitch away from getting through six scoreless, Oliver Dunn got the Sounds on the board with a two-run home run to give the Sounds the lead and set Wiles up for the loss. Two pitches later, Clarke made it a 3-1 Nashville lead with his fourth long ball of the season as he went back-to-back with Dunn.

Seigler was unable to score after a leadoff triple in the top of the seventh as he was cut down at the plate on an infield grounder. Jesus Liranzo replaced Henderson on the mound and worked around a two-out single and a walk in the next inning for a scoreless inning-plus of relief. Left-hander Tyler Jay escaped a bases-loaded situation without any damage done for his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Fellow southpaw Bryan Hudson locked down the ninth with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning for his second consecutive save.

Jimmy Herron added the last bit of insurance for Nashville with a RBI single to score Adam Hall who singled and stole second with two outs.

Nashville's first chance to secure the series will come on Saturday night when RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 1.82 ERA) takes the ball with his IL leading 38 strikeouts. The Brewers' top-rated pitching prospect will make his first appearance of the series and first since winning his second International League Pitcher of the Week award after two scoreless starts against Durham last week at First Horizon Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm at Coolray Field.

POSTGAME NOTES:

SLEEPING AT THE QUALITY INN: Logan Henderson made it two straight quality starts with Nashville and three overall including his Major League debut after working six innings of one run ball against Gwinnett on Friday night. With the win, Henderson has got the win in each of the last four games he has been handed the ball. Since allowing five earned in his season debut against Jacksonville in 4.0 IP, the Brewers' no. 12-ranked prospect has worked 22.0 IP with Nashville and allowed just two runs on eight hits and has 27 strikeouts. His four wins have him a four-way tie for the most in the International League while his 35 strikeouts are eighth-most in the league. He's the owner of the ninth best ERA (2.42) among qualified pitchers and his .157 BAA is fourth and he has a 0.96 WHIP on the season which is eighth as well.

USED THE BIG FLY ROD: Oliver Dunn and Wes Clarke combined to hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth inning. The pair are the third set of Nashville teammates to leave the yard in consecutive at-bats this season. For Dunn, his two-run home run was his first with Nashville in 13 games this season and his first trip around the bases since hitting a leadoff home run for Nashville on May 17, 2024, on the road in Jacksonville. Clarke has now been a part of two of the three back-to-back instances for Nashville in which his solo home run to start the back-to-back with Anthony Seigler on April 26th vs. Durham was his last home run. Clarke continues to be a thorn in the side of Gwinnett pitching as the former South Carolina product has eight home runs in 25 games against the Stripers after his long ball on Friday night.

COVERING OUR EXTRA BASES: Anthony Seigler ended his multi-hit day 2-for-4 with a double and triple. It was his second game this season with a double and triple on the same night and he has five total multi-hit games on the campaign. His two triples are tied for the team lead along with Jared Oliva and the pair are two of 19 international league players with multiple triples so far this season. Seigler entered the year with only one previous triple in his professional career which came in the 2021 season while playing with High-A Hudson Valley in the Yankees organization.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.