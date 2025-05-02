Redbirds Announce $10 Field Box Tickets for Weekend Games May 2-4

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a flash sale for this weekend's games against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds).

For $10, fans can purchase field box tickets for the club's May 2-4 games at AutoZone Park. The flash sale lasts until 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, May 3. Purchase tickets at memphisredbirds.com/tickets to enjoy the following promotions:

Friday, May 2 - Memphis vs. Louisville 12:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11:45 a.m. CDT.

Concessions Item of the Homestand: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can enjoy a Louisville Slugger, a footlong hotdog with Philly Cheesesteak meat found at the Philly Cart!

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Forget Work Friday: Add to your weekend at AutoZone Park! All fans receive an excuse to miss work or school signed by Rockey the Rockin' Redbird.

Businessman's Special: Fans can enjoy a double cheeseburger, fries and a small drink for just $12 at Rockey's Diner near section 103.

Saturday, May 3- Memphis vs. Louisville 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT.

Largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Memphis: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the ballpark with our Copa de la Diversión identity the Memphis Música! The first 1,500 fans at the ballpark will get a Copa inspired jersey!

Pregame Mariachi in the Plaza: Get to the ballpark early to enjoy a live mariachi performance from Los Cantadores on the plaza from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo-themed Food: Enjoy $5 16oz lime, strawberry or mango margaritas and $5 16 oz Dos Equis. Hungry? Grab 2-for-$5 steak or chicken street tacos with cilantro and onion. Red or green salsa is available self-served on the side. Find these fantastic items at the Shack on the terrace beyond right field!

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Concessions Item of the Homestand: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can enjoy a Louisville Slugger, a footlong hotdog with Philly Cheesesteak meat found at the Philly Cart!

Sunday, May 4 - Memphis vs. Louisville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you at AutoZone Park! Don't miss Star Wars Day with the Memphis Redbirds. Feel the force with character appearances, specialty jerseys, and an epic battle on the field!

Ewok Jersey Auction: Take home what the players wear! The Redbirds will take the field wearing special Memphis-themed Ewok jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the game for fans in the stadium. After the game, the winning bidders will go down to the field for a meet-and-greet with Redbirds players. Auction proceeds benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Star Wars Costume Party: Dress like your favorite Star Wars character! Join the fun and show off your best Star Wars gear to the ballgame.

Blast-a-Trooper: Fans can feel the Star Wars universe come to life with an immersive blast-a-trooper experience with 501st Legion for Star Wars on the concourse throughout the game.

Star Wars-themed Concessions: Grab a Yoda Soda! Filled with green punch, lime sorbet, whipped cream and lime wedges, find a 12oz Yoda Soda at the Icee Stand for $7.50. At the concession stand by section 103, fans can find a Bantha Burger with Fries! For $13, the Bantha Burger is topped with hotdogs. Fans 21+ are invited to pick your Battle! Choose a red lightsaber with tequila, sprite and raspberry syrup or a blue lightsaber with vodka, lemonade and blue curacao, both served in a blub cup!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Ice Cream Sunday: Join the Redbirds every Sunday home game for Ice Cream Sunday, courtesy of Prairie Farms! All fans ages 12 and under will get a free ice cream as they enter the stadium! | Presented By Prairie Farms

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Kids Run the Bases: Run the bases just like the pros! Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-and-under can come down to the field after the game and run around the bases.

Concessions Item of the Homestand: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can enjoy a Louisville Slugger, a footlong hotdog with Philly Cheesesteak meat found at the Philly Cart!

Gates to AutoZone Park open at noon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. Purchase your single-game tickets here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

