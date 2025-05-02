Tides Offense Ignites To Defeat Charlotte
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Charlotte, NC - The Norfolk Tides (10-20) defeated the Charlotte Knights (15-16) 11-3 on Friday night at Truist Park. All nine Tides' hitters recorded at least one base hit tonight as Norfolk threw up two crooked numbers in the second and eighth innings.
TT Bowens (1-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) started it off big for the Tides with a base-clearing three-run double in the top of second inning. Norfolk would score two more runs that inning thanks to a Dylan Beavers (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB) RBI single and a Samuel Basallo (1-for-5, 2B, RBI) ringing RBI double that just missed leaving the yard.
The bats came alive again in the eighth inning, as the Tides threw up another five-spot to extend their lead to 11-3. Connor Pavolony (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R) would deliver a big two-run double down the right field line to make it 8-3. Beavers and Coby Mayo (1-for-5, RBI) would both single to make it 10-3, and then Vimael Machín (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) would record his second RBI of the night with a double off the right field wall to reach the 11-3 score.
Brandon Young (2-1, 2.82) went 6.0 innings where he struck out five and allowed two runs (2ER) on four hits, one home run, and two walks in his first start back with Norfolk. Four Tides' relievers would combine to close it out, as they only allowed one run over the last three innings.
Dylan Beavers would extend his on-base streak to 25 games with a walk to lead off the game and would swipe his team leading 11th base later in the contest.
Norfolk and Charlotte will face off again tomorrow at 1:05 PM at Truist Field. Norfolk has yet to announce their probable starter, but Charlotte will be sending out RHP Nick Nastrini (0-1, 6.45).
