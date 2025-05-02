Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' left-hander Ryan Weathers will continue an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Weathers was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 27 with a left flexor muscle strain, retroactive to March 24. Although he has not pitched during the regular season, he had a fantastic spring, making four starts. He allowed just one earned run in 11.1 innings for a 0.79 ERA with 11 strikeouts. He began his rehab assignment on April 27 with 3.0 perfect innings and six strikeouts for Low-A Jupiter.

In 16 starts with the Marlins in 2024, Weathers went 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA. In 86.2 innings, he allowed 39 runs, 35 earned runs with 80 strikeouts against just 24 walks. He also made two rehab starts with Jacksonville, going 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA. He allowed four runs, two earned runs in 7.2 innings.

A native of Loretto, Tenn., the San Diego Padres selected Weathers out of Loretto High School in the first round of the 2018 draft (seventh overall). His first professional season in 2018, he spent time with both the Rookie-level AZL Padres2 and Low-A Fort Wayne. In seven total starts, he tossed 18.1 innings while allowing 16 runs, seven earned, for a 3.44 ERA.

The 2019 season saw Weathers spend a second stint with the TinCaps in the Midwest League. There, he made 22 starts, spinning 96.0 innings while posting a 3-7 record. He allowed 45 runs, 41 earned for a 3.84 ERA with 90 strikeouts against a phenomenal 18 walks.

Although the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic, Weathers made his major league debut on October 6, 2020 during Game 1 of the 2020 NLDS. He was the second pitcher and sixth player in MLB history to make his debut in the postseason. He made the Padres' Opening Day roster in 2021 and made his first career regular season start against the Dodgers. He finished his 2021 season going 4-7 with San Diego. In 30 appearances, he made 18 starts while tossing 94.2 innings with a 4-7 record.

After making just one start for San Diego in 2022, he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He posted a 7-7 record in 123.0 innings with the Chihuahas.

The 2023 season saw Weathers struggle out of the gate. In 20 appearances between Triple-A El Paso and San Diego, Weathers went 2-8 with a 5.27 ERA. He was traded to the Marlins on August 1, 2023 in exchange for first baseman Garrett Cooper and right-hander Sean Reynolds. The change of scenery was extremely beneficial for Weathers, as he posted a 4-0 record with Triple-A Jacksonville in seven starts. He tossed 39.0 innings, allowing 11 earned runs for a 2.54 ERA while holding opponents to a mere .209 batting average.

Weathers is the sixth Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17) and catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-present), have also rehabbed in Jacksonville in 2025. In 2024, The Jumbo Shrimp had 18 Marlins rehab throughout the season.

