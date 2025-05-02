Bats Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Redbirds

May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - After their biggest offensive outburst of the season on Thursday, the Louisville Bats were silenced for most of the game on Friday afternoon, suffering a 5-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds in the fourth game of their six-game series at AutoZone Park.

Following a rain delay of over two hours, the game finally began at a quick pace, as both Memphis starter Curtis Taylor and Louisville starter Randy Wynne induced an inning-ending double play to erase a single in the first.

Memphis broke through in the bottom of the second. Thomas Saggese got it started with an infield single, and Matt Koperniak followed with a two-run homer to left-center field, opening the scoring in favor of the home team.

Two innings later, the Bats began to fight back. Levi Jordan reached with a one-out walk and promptly stole second. Will Benson drove him in with a double off the wall in left-center, cutting the Memphis lead in half at 2-1. Looking to tie the game, Benson stole third but was stranded there when Rece Hinds hit a shallow fly out and Ivan Johnson struck out to end the inning.

The Redbirds got the run right back on back-to-back doubles from Jose Fermin and Matt Lloyd, restoring the lead to 3-1 after four. In the fifth, they looked to add on as Michael Siani began the inning with a leadoff double. After advancing to third on a groundout, Siani tried to score on a ground ball to first. However, P.J. Higgins threw him out at home to keep the deficit at two.

The fifth inning was the last for Wynne (L, 1-3). He gave up three runs on eight hits with no walks and two strikeouts to suffer his third loss of the season.

Louisville had a prime opportunity to even the score in the sixth as a throwing error from reliever Andre Granillo and a single from Jordan put runners on first and third with nobody out. Nevertheless, Granillo (W, 4-0) responded by striking out the next three hitters he faced, stranding the runners on the corners to end the inning.

The Redbirds added a run in the sixth, with Brody Moore's two-out RBI double off Joe La Sorsa making it 4-1.

A double from Jordan and a walk by Benson brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth. The Bats couldn't capitalize as Hinds and Johnson grounded out to end the inning. Memphis added one more run in the bottom of the frame off Lenny Torres Jr., putting the game out of reach at 5-1.

Jordan recorded two of Louisville's five hits in the loss, while Benson's double drove in the only run. Benson and Jordan each stole their fifth base of the season. As a team, the Bats went just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners on base.

The Bats (15-15) continue their six-game series against the Redbirds (18-11) on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.

