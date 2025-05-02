Baddoo, Navigato Club Home Runs in Loss to WooSox
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Worcester Red Sox 5-2 on Friday night at Polar Park.
Keider Montero took the mound for the Mud Hens, while Cooper Criswell toed the rubber for the WooSox.
After a scoreless first inning, Worcester found the score column first in the bottom of the second inning. A pair of one-out singles and a walk loaded the bases against Montero. Corey Rosier started the scoring with an RBI single. Roman Anthony brought home another with a sacrifice fly before Vaughn Grissom doubled the lead with a two-run single. The Red Sox took a 4-0 lead into the third inning.
The WooSox struck again in the bottom of the fourth inning after Rosier clubbed a solo home run, making it 5-0.
Montero finished his night by inducing a groundout with a runner on-base to end the fifth inning. The right-hander took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits (one home run) and two walks with five strikeouts.
The Hens broke onto the scoresheet in the top of the sixth inning when Akil Baddoo launched a one-out solo home run, making It 5-1 Red Sox. Criswell punched out Manuel Margot to end the sixth inning, punctuating his strong outing. The righty picked up the win, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits (one home run) and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Ryan Miller entered from the Hen Pen to pitch the bottom of the sixth inning. Miller retired all six batters he faced, striking out one batter in his 2.0 innings of work.
Andrew Navigato joined Baddoo in the solo homer club, clearing the wall in left-center in the top of the eighth inning, shortening the deficit to 5-2.
Ricky Vanasco entered next on the bump for the Hens, dancing around a two-out walk and striking out one batter in his 1.0 inning of work.
Nick Burdi locked down the save for the WooSox, finishing the game with a pair of strikeouts and securing a 5-2 Worcester victory.
NOTABLES:
Akil Baddoo (2-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K)
Andrew Navigato (1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 K)
Ryan Miller (2.0 IP, 2 K)
The Toledo Mud Hens and Worcester Red Sox will meet for the fifth time in the six-game series tomorrow, Saturday, May 3, 2025, with first pitch at Polar Park coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.
