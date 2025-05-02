'Pigs Drop Wacky, Wild, See-Saw Contest to Red Wings as Otto Kemp Drives in Four with Four Hits
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - Trailing 8-1 after six innings, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-9) roared all the way back to take the lead but ultimately could not finish the deal in a 15-14 loss in 10 innings to the Rochester Red Wings (7-23) on Friday night at Innovative Field.
Rochester raced out to an early lead, plating four in the first as they got back-to-back homers from Andrew Pinckney and Robert Hassell III. The 'Pigs could only answer with one in the third on Rafael Lantigua's second homer of the year.
Hassell's second homer, a two-run shot extended Rochester's advantage in the fifth before they tacked on two more in the sixth on a Franchy Cordero two-run single.
Down 8-1 after six, the 'Pigs hit the comeback trail, scoring four times in the seventh on six singles. Justin Crawford, Otto Kemp, and Buddy Kennedy all had RBI knocks while Brandon Marsh had a sacrifice fly.
Rochester two of those runs back immediately in the last of the seventh thanks to a Jackson Cluff RBI single and Brady House RBI double.
Kemp collected his third hit and second RBI in the eighth with an RBI single, making it 10-6
Down to their final three outs and still trailing by four, the 'Pigs stormed all the way back. A two-run single for Cade Fergus got the 'Pigs to within two before Rodolfo Castro scored on a wild pitch. With the bases loaded, Kemp belted a two-run double, jumping the 'Pigs in front 11-10. Brandon Marsh followed with a base hit to make it 12-10 before Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove in Kemp with a sacrifice fly to make it 13-10.
In the last of the ninth, Rochester punched right back. Cluff smashed a two-run homer, his first, to bring it back to a one-run game. With runners at first and second with one out, a fielder's choice combined with a throwing error allowed Daylen Lile to score from second base, tying the game for the Red Wings.
Rodolfo Castro gave the 'Pigs the lead in the 10th with a sacrifice fly scoring the placed runner, but Andrew Knizner's two-run single in the bottom of the 10th won it for the Red Wings, 15-14.
Carlos Romero (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Red Wings, allowing an unearned run on no hits or walks in an inning of work.
Max Lazar (1-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk, going two-thirds of an inning.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, May 3. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Innovative Field. Devin Sweet (0-0, 4.82) goes for the 'Pigs against while the Red Wings go with Andrew Alvarez (0-3, 3.95)
