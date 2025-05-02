Iowa's Pitching Staff Fans 12 with 4-2 Win Over Buffalo
May 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs bounced back in Friday night's win as they beat the Bisons 4-2 at Principal Park and split the series heading into the weekend.
The Bisons struck first for the third straight game in the top of the fourth and fifth inning to take the early 2-0 lead but that was all Buffalo could score in tonight's low-scoring affair.
Iowa immediately answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning as Chase Strumpf ripped his first triple of the season to left field, scoring Christian Franklin and Greg Allen for the 2-2 tie game.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Moises Ballesteros ripped his only hit of the game into left field and scored Matt Shaw for the 3-2 lead in favor of Iowa. After that hit, Ballesteros extended his hit streak to 18 straight games, which is one shy of James Adduci's 19-game hit streak in 2019.
Jonathon Long added his sixth double of the season and drove in Ballesteros for the 4-2 win.
Riley Martin earned his first win of the season as he tossed 1.2 innings, walked three, and struck out three in the process. Ethan Roberts entered the game after Martin and earned his first save of the season for Iowa, tossing 1.1 innings, walking one, and striking out two batters to close out the game.
The Iowa Cubs continue the Buffalo Bisons for the fifth of a six-game series, Saturday, May 3 as first pitch is slated to begin at 3:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Connor Noland will take the mound for Iowa.
##CUBS##
